Edwin Edwards was one of the longest-serving state governors in the history of the United States of America. In his case, he presided over Louisiana and the terms were non-consecutive.

Edwards garnered special notoriety for his quips and a style noted as 'flamboyant' by WREX. He was also frequently accused of corruption. Accusations that seemed particularly well-founded after he was convicted of federal crimes in 2001. More recently, Edwards had been in failing health. He passed away on July 12.

Was in Gonzales, Louisiana at the time

Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards died surrounded by family and friends.

He was in Gonzales, Louisiana, near Baton Rouge. The apparent cause of death was some sort of respiratory issue, but details have been somewhat vague thus far. Edwards became the fourth former Louisiana governor to pass away in less than two years. Following Kathleen Blanco, Mike Foster and Buddy Roemer.

Edwards' career in elected office began as a city council member for Crowley, Louisiana in the Lafayette region. He eventually won a seat in the Louisiana State Senate. The following year, Edwards won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in Louisiana's 7th District. It was a special election following the sudden death of U.S. Representative T. Ashton Thompson.

Edwin Edwards won the Louisiana gubernatorial races of 1972, 1975, 1983 and 1991.

He was also defeated in the 1987 governor's race by Roemer, a fellow Democrat. His time in office included a new state Constitution, an expansion of civil rights and an energy boom. At one point, Edwards also appointed his wife, Elaine, to the United States Senate.

Spent several years in prison

A variety of scandals would also emerge during his gubernatorial career.

At least one dated back to his time in Congress and was nicknamed 'Koreagate'. Edwards was one of several Democratic representatives accused of taking bribes from a South Korean rice lobbyist. The governor's political career survived. But for many of the others attached to the scandal, it was a different story. Most resigned from office.

Three were indicated, one of whom was sent to prison.

But it would be later scandals that would perhaps become the most notorious. In 1985, he stood trial on federal charges of bribery, mail fraud and obstruction of justice. Edwards was eventually acquitted. But the trial, his behavior and personal details that came out tarnished his image.

After leaving office for what would be the final time, Edwards was indicted again on federal charges. They stemmed from a scheme involving the construction of a juvenile prison. Edwin Edwards was ultimately convicted of racketeering, extortion, mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. His son, Stephen, was also convicted on several counts.

After spending time at federal prisons in Texas and Louisiana, Edwards was sent to a halfway house in 2011.

He'd apparently hoped to run in that year's gubernatorial race, but did not. He would make another run for Congress in 2014, as indicated by CNN. This time from Louisiana's 6th District. Ultimately, Edwards was soundly defeated by Republican Garret Graves. Graves has since become the ranking member of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

Edwards was a World War II veteran

During World War II, served in the United States Navy. He retired from the military after the war's conclusion. Afterward, he received a law degree from Louisiana State University and became a practicing lawyer.

Edwards was bilingual. Along with English, he was fluent in Cajun French, something that was a key element in his legal career.

He also became something of a favorite to cover among the local press. Perhaps most especially in Alexandria in central Louisiana.