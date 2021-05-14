David H. Gambrell wasn't necessarily the most well-known member of the United States Senate. In fact, his time as a member of the Senate was relatively brief.

In fact, Gambrell was never actually elected to the body. Instead, he was appointed to his seat by then-Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter. Gambrell's association with Carter would seem to become a liability. Perhaps ironically, given the turn that Carter's career would later take. David H. Gambrell's career, however, never quite reached the same heights.

Passed away on May 6, 2021

Gambrell died on May 6 after his health had reportedly been in a state of decline.

Aside from his political career, he was a Georgia-based lawyer for several decades. According to Law360, firms he worked for include Baker Donelson and King & Spalding. He was also at one point the State Bar of Georgia's president, as noted by Law.com.

In 1970, Gambrell was named chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia. He was appointed by Carter, who'd just won the state's Governorship. And who Gambrell had been a key campaign staffer for.

The following year, longtime controversial Democratic U.S. Senator and former Governor Richard Russell Jr. died. Russell had been president pro tempore of the Senate and chaired multiple committees. He was also an ardent segregationist. Carter apparently promised Russell that he would appoint former Governor Ernest Vandiver to fill his seat after his death.

Vandiver was married to Russell's niece.

But instead, Carter would ultimately appoint Gambrell. Apparently, after another attorney friend of his, Charles Kimbro, turned the appointment down. One day, Jimmy Carter would be elected president of the United States, with Georgia's backing. But it was a different story in 1972. At that time, the governor was rather unpopular in his state.

And it also happened to be the year that Gambrell's Senate seat came up for election.

His association with the governor was among issues that dogged Gambrell in the Democratic primary. He ultimately lost the nomination to State Representative Sam Nunn. Nunn won the general election and became a Senate mainstay, including chairing the Armed Services Committee.

In 1974, Gambrell made an unsuccessful attempt at the Democratic nomination for governor of Georgia. The nomination would go to George Busbee, who'd been the majority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. Busbee also went on to win the general election.

Gambrell was a United States Army veteran

Gambrell was a graduate of Davidson College and of Harvard Law School. At the latter institution, he also became a teaching fellow. Gambrell also served in the U.S. Army along the way.

In addition to working for other law firms, he was also founder of Gambrell & Stolz LLP. Gambrell's other roles included being a prominent figure with the American Bar Association.

Gambrell's cousin, John Light Napier, was a Republican U.S.

representative from South Carolina and a federal judge.