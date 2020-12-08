The Met Department describes the nor'easter that stretched from central Massachusetts to northern Maine as the winter season. The forecasters caution precipitation of as much as two feet of snow. A powerful, windy storm struck New England with possibilities of heavy, wet snow in different parts. This could translate into near-blizzard conditions and affect Travel. It could even end up as a 'bomb cyclone,' and residents need to take necessary precautions. 'Bomb cyclone' is a phenomenon where there is a certain pressure drop within a specified time and is accompanied by precipitation and winds. Areas in suburban Boston could expect to dump around a foot of snow.

The Massachusetts coast could encounter high-speed winds. These could mean worsening of the situation. The authorities cautioned about gale warnings from the Carolinas to Maine. Obviously, the first nor'easter of the season that struck New England has the power to paralyze life on the East Coast.

Daily Mail UK quotes National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Clair saying – "'This is the first big one." Clair said this is the beginning of the winter season. He mentioned snow up in the mountains and added this is the first one across an area where most people live. He explains that the storm would begin as rain, turn into snow, and even become serious.

Weather advisory for the nor'easter

The National Weather Service NWS in Boston shared information about the nor'easter.

It shows the merging of two sources of atmospheric energy. One of these is from the Great Lakes, the other from the Southeast. Their combined energy would bring along the storm, and there could be problems in the higher terrain. Daily Mail UK mentions a weather advisory indicating snowfall in varying quantities that could lead to travel and whiteout visibilities problems.

There would be tree damage, beach erosion, and flooding in coastal areas apart from power outages. In case of loss of power, Renewable Energy would be a great help. Life today depends on electricity, and climatic disturbances like floods, typhoons, and heavy snowfall can damage the power supply's infrastructure. Hence, areas that experience such incidents more frequently could consider maintaining provisions of alternate sources of power.

The nor'easter makes its presence felt

NWS Boston cautioned people to refrain from unnecessary travel because of the snowfall. This condition would keep intensifying and cover the large areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Boston. The authorities remind that heavy snowfall would give rise to dangerous conditions and jeopardize travel. Daily Mail UK says an electric and gas utility in New England asked its crews to be on standby to attend to power outages. There are predictions of heavy rain and strong winds for areas further south, including the New York region. In March 2018, a nor'easter threatened the East Coast with rain and snowfall.

Treacherous conditions after the nor'easter

According to CNN, the nor'easter left behind treacherous conditions with thousands facing power failures.

The climatic disorder is changing course as it heads towards Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The NWS suggested that residents should preferably stay home. People have to exercise caution over downed power lines. Those driving must be careful of utility crews working on roadways to take care of the damages unleashed by the nor'easter. There must be the realization that this nature's situations pose dangers to lives and properties, and while the authorities are alive to these issues, the people have to play their roles.