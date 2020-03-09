People in various countries around the world have gone into quarantine because of the novel coronavirus. Sometimes it's self-imposed and done at home. Other times, it can be much more complex.

High-profile individuals have not been immune to such things. At times, in fact, they could be even more vulnerable, given how many people they interact with. The high-profile individuals can often include politicians.

Cruz, Gosar go into self-quarantine

Two Republican members of Congress have decided to go into self-quarantine.

One a member of the Senate, the other a member of the House of Representatives. Both had recently been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Ted Cruz is the junior U.S. senator from Texas. Cruz reportedly met and shook hands with somebody who was shortly after diagnosed as having the coronavirus. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Cruz said the interaction lasted for "less than a minute." He also said he feels "fine and healthy" and is not experiencing any of the symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

Cruz also added that medical professionals told him odds that the virus transferred to him "were extremely low." However, he has opted to quarantine himself for two weeks as a cautionary move.

But things might not be so simple for Paul Gosar, a member of Arizona's Congressional delegation. ABC reports that Gosar met the same person that Cruz had who was later found to have the novel coronavirus. Unlike Cruz's apparent brief interaction, Gosar spent "an extended amount of time" with the person.

They also shook hands "several times."

Gosar, as well as three members of his staff, are undergoing self-quarantine. According to a statement from Gosar, he and the others were all asymptomatic at that point. He added that they "feel great."

At least two other members of Congress may have been exposed to the coronavirus through the same person. One is Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. The other is Senator Mike Lee of Utah.

Both are veteran members of Congress

Ted Cruz was elected to his first Senate term in 2012. His career previously included clerking for U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist. He also worked in the administration of President George W. Bush and was solicitor general of Texas. In 2016, Cruz was the runner-up for the Republican presidential nomination.

Paul Gosar was a dentist before going into politics. He was first elected from Arizona's 1st District in 2010. Since re-districting was completed, he has represented the 4th District. The district covers western and central parts of the state.

Gosar's brother, Pete, has been a prominent Democratic politician in Wyoming.