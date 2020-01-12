Tehran admits its missile shot down the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 that killed 176 passengers and crew and says it was a case of human error. The tragedy occurred soon after the Boeing took off from Tehran airport and was on its way to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. There was a mix of people from diffident nations and the missile strike killed them in an instant. Before the crash, Iran targeted US bases in Iraq as a retaliatory action against the drone strike at Baghdad airport ordered by U.S.President Donald Trump that killed Qasem Soleimani.

CNN says the admission of Iran has shocked their own people and they took to the streets to express their anger. Anti-government protesters gathered outside the gates of Amir Kabir University.

This is located near the former US embassy in Tehran. The protesters denounced the incident of the plane crash that the government blamed on human error and "US adventurism" and demanded that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down. They also want prosecution of those responsible for the tragedy.

It was an unpardonable error

Speaking on the incident President Hassan Rouhani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families." Iranian students demonstrated and blocked the roads because those who lost their lives included some University graduates who were migrating to canada and were in the ill-fated plane.

CNN quotes Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh explaining to the media about the sequence of events.

It seems an air defense operator made a mistake in identifying the object he saw on the radar screen. The object was flying close to a sensitive IRGC military center and the operator presumed it to be a cruise missile. He was not able to contact higher-ups for confirmation. The Brigadier-General explained that “He had 10 seconds to choose between shooting it down or not.”

Hassan Rouhani says it was an 'unforgivable mistake'

According to the BBC, Iran admits to shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet that killed all 176 people on board. Iran says it was unintentional and human error was responsible for firing the missiles. The Boeing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 military had apparently turned towards a sensitive military site and it was mistaken for a cruise missile. The military apologized for the incident and added it would upgrade its systems to ensure there is no repetition of such "mistakes." A short-range missile exploded next to the Boeing and brought it down ccording to what Brig-Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh said.