Sydney has a population of nearly five million and there are fears it could face a crisis because of a water shortage. Australia is already in the grip of deadly bushfires. When coupled with the worst drought in decades, it could get worse. The dams are drying up and might not be in a position to meet the needs of the people. Already there are restrictions on the use of water and, since June, the greater Sydney area is under level 1 water restrictions.

This means people will have to avoid wastage and be careful about how they use the precious commodity. If the level of water in the dams go down, the authorities could impose more restrictions.

CNN report on the capacity of dams in greater Sydney. They are currently at 46.6 percent and the water authority feels it could deplete and reach 40 percent. If it does, there could be an imposition of level 2 water restrictions by next February or March.

The state's water minister Melinda Pavey has told a section of the media that she didn't want to "scare people unnecessarily." She also added that level 2 restriction is on the cards because this is the worst drought in NSW.

Sydney could be facing level two water restrictions by Christmas as dam levels continue to fall and the drought crisis shows no signs of ending.https://t.co/OtkmmIzLdb — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) November 15, 2019

Bushfires and droughts are affecting lives

The recent bushfires have played havoc with the states of Queensland and NSW.

The fires have destroyed vegetation and the extent of loss of land is unimaginable. It was an environmental disaster with hundreds of homes destroyed and the livelihoods of farmers at stake. In the opinion of people in the know, drought and fires are symptoms of a climate crisis. The country is getting hotter and drier, and the rains have stopped coming. It seems the level of water in the dams last year was better but lack of rainfall has led to low water levels this year.

Sydney is running out of water.



Dam levels are diving, and the next level of water restrictions are now just months away. @AirlieWalsh #9News pic.twitter.com/4HoBvZ1VGw — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) November 14, 2019

CNN says people want positive action to counter the threats of Climate change. There are agitations and protests. In 2015, Australia agreed to cut its carbon emissions under the Paris Climate Agreement. People feel that must be a concerted effort at all levels to tackle the menace to ensure a better life for all concerned.

It is all about exercising control

According to News AU, residents of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, and the Illawarra faced level 1 water restrictions since June and might have to face the level 2 water restrictions by Christmas. That is in case the levels in the dams keep falling and the drought crisis continues. A media report cautions that Sydney had only enough water to last until May 2022.

NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey said, “We dropped our consumption by 9.5 percent in October.” This was possible because of greater drought awareness among the people. She also suggested a reduction of average shower time. In Sydney, it is about six minutes, and if reduced to four minutes it would mean that much more water for meeting other needs.