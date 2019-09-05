In 2015, the G5+1 signed a nuclear deal with Iran. This deal restricted the ability of Iran to develop nuclear weapons. It also restricted the research and development of nuclear weapons.

After signing the agreement, sanction was lifted against Iran. This allowed Iran to improve its economy. Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement last year.

Trump allowed them to negotiate and meet with the United States. Iran refused to talk. Donald Trump has implemented sanctions against Iran since they did not want to talk.

President Hassan Rouhani announces future violations of the nuclear agreement

The major export from Iran is oil. Rouhani, Iran's president announced that Iran plans on violating the agreement. The way to stop the agreement would be to pay Iran $15 billion.

The payment would be for oil or a line of credit for future oil purchases. They have already violated the agreement by storing enriched uranium over the limits allowed.

In sixty days, they would start researching advanced centrifuges. These centrifuges speed up the production of fissile material which is used in making bombs.

The payment for the oil or future purchases of oil would violate the sanctions levied against Iran by the United States. Emmanuel Macron has given Iran an offer of $15 billion as a line of credit for future purchases of oil. This payment could be processed if Donald Trump approves the payment.

This is unlikely because Iran has already stated that they would not hold bilateral talks with the United States. They have vehemently refused to talk solely to the United States. They would hold multilateral talks that would include the other nations on the original agreement.

United States State Department and Treasury responds to violations of the agreement

The United States wasted no time responding to the threats from Iran.

They announced increased sanctions against Iran. They are placing maximum pressure on Iran to start negotiating another agreement.

The sanctions were against sixteen firms, ten people and eleven vessels that are involved in Iran's oil shipping. The funds are claimed to fund Iran's Republican Guard. This is an elite army unit.

Iran is a sponsor of different militant movements around the globe. The sanctions are also to discourage the funding of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.

This is a known terrorism unit and Iran was one of the countries that were judged evil by the George Bush presidency after September 11, 2001.

The United States also offered up to $15 million reward. This reward is for any information that would help destroy the finances of the Republican Guard. This unit controls people in government for funding.

Iran claims that the new sanctions are blackmail.

This is after they threatened to break the terms of the agreement in 60 days. The way to stop them is to pay them $15 billion.

Blackmail is different depending on what side you are on. They state that they are being blackmailed by the sanctions. Sanctions could be deemed blackmail, but in any investigation, they tell people to follow the money.

The sanctions reduce their ability to fund their different operations. Sanctions are not blackmailing. Sanctions are taking away the source to increase research and creating nuclear weapons.

Blackmail is demanding money for something. An example would be Iran telling Europe that they need to pay them 15 billion dollars. If the money is not received, then they will continue to violate the nuclear agreement.

Iran has already violated the agreement. Once they get the $15 billion, will they stop? They will hold Europe hostage again and the countries of Europe should realize the plan. Europe needs to back the sanctions and force Iran back to negotiate to create a better and permanent agreement. This agreement needs to be long-termed and not a temporary solution that will expire in a few years.