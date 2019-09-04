US President Donald Trump was in Canada to attend the Group of Seven (G-7) summit. While interacting at a press conference to cap his visit, he made a comparison of the prospect of negotiations with Iran to his efforts to denuclearize North Korea. The president praised Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea. In Trump’s opinion, Kim has recognized the economic possibilities of his country. In this context, he made mention of First Lady Melania Trump by suggesting that she “knew the dictator well.”

The Hill says the cameras, at the time, briefly focused on Melania who was present in the audience.

She remained expressionless because she has never met Kim Jong-un. White House rushed to set the records straight and next morning clarified that the first lady has not met the North Korean leader. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who was also the spokeswoman. for Melania gave the necessary clarification. She explained that the president is in the habit of discussing many issues with his wife.

These include issues like the strong relationship he has with Chairman Kim. Obviously, even though the First Lady and Kim have never met yet, the President feels she has gotten to know Chairman Kim.

On Monday, the president mischaracterized his wife’s involvement in diplomacy. “The first lady has gotten to know Kim Jong-un and I think she’d agree with me, he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential.” Melania Trump has never met Mr. Kim. https://t.co/OWkDwTJk0x — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) August 27, 2019

Donald Trump met Kim Jong-un thrice

The two leaders, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, have had face-to-face meetings on three occasions.

Their first meeting was in Singapore in June 2018. It was a meeting to test the ground and exchange pleasantries. At that time, First Lady melania trump was not in a position to fly because of some health problems. The two leaders met in Hanoi for the second time to discuss issues related to denuclearization. It was a disaster because Trump wanted to focus on denuclearization but Kim’s priority was easing of sanctions.

The first lady did not accompany the president to Vietnam. The third meeting between President Trump and Chairman Kim was at the Demilitarized Zone in June this year. Once again, the president went without the first lady. Obviously, Melania Trump was not present in any of these meetings between the two leaders.

Trump's Kim Jong-Un comments: Confusing Melania with Ivanka?. Melania, the do nothing “First Lady” who we never see and has no accomplishments and does not talk very often. What a total waste. https://t.co/WnGRcTa3pt — Maureen Ramsden 🛍 (@MaureenRamsden2) September 2, 2019

The Hill goes on to add that President Donald Trump has dropped hints about a possible fourth meeting in the near future.

Until now, the three rounds of talks have not yielded any positive results and the question of denuclearization hangs in the balance. Moreover, North Korea has restarted activities pertaining to the testing of short-range missiles. Trump believes these launches do not violate any agreement, even though allies of the US feel the testing does breach a United Nations security resolution.

Trump is the first US president to enter North Korea

According to USA Today, US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the third time at the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.

When Trump crossed over, he created history by becoming the first US president to enter North Korea. Recently, the president went to attend the G-7 summit in Canada. During a news conference, he made mention of first lady Melania. His words gave the impression that she knew Chairman Kim. The fact is, she has never met him in person and White House has clarified accordingly.