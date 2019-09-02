Jim Mattis served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 30 years. He finished his career in the Marines as one of its highest-ranking officers. Mattis also held some of the prominent commands in the world.

He later entered the world of politics. In 2017, he was appointed U.S. secretary of defense by President Donald Trump. Mattis has since left the administration. And some have wondered if he will seek the presidency himself.

He said he has no desire to be president

In a recent interview with CBS, Mattis apparently dashed the hopes of anybody who might want him to run. According to MSN, he likened being president to serving a jail sentence.

Mattis has recently been promoting a book he wrote on subjects including leadership. In the past, others have used book releases to help launch their political candidacies. Add in the widespread reports of strong disagreements between Mattis and Trump, the speculation isn't surprising.

During his time as defense secretary, Mattis was open about certain disagreements. They include Trump's policies on North Korea, Iran, and climate change. But the last straw that led to Mattis' resignation was apparently the proposal of withdrawing troops from Syria. Something that Trump would backtrack from following the resignation.

Despite all of this, Mattis has said he won't speak ill of a sitting president.

Instead, he has referred to Trump as being 'an unusual president.' But he also indicated that he could speak out after Trump's presidency ends.

Mattis has stated he never joined any political party. If he changed his position did run and win, he would be the 13th former general to become president. President William Howard Taft became a major general after his presidency concluded.

Began as an enlisted reservist

Mattis joined the Marine Corps Reserve as an enlisted man during the 1960s.

He would later be commissioned an officer through the Naval ROTC.

During the Gulf War, Mattis served as a battalion commander. Mattis later held major commands during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He led Allied Command Transformation, U.S. Joint Forces Command, and U.S. Central Command.

Mattis retired as a four-star general. His early roles in civilian life include joining the board of health care company Theranos.

This has drawn criticism from Vox. Mattis required a special waiver from Congress to be eligible to be secretary of state. He hadn't been out of the military long enough to be confirmed without one.

Eventually, he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate by a vote of 98-1. The lone objector was Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. She opposed the appointment based on the waiver, but she disagreed with on principle.