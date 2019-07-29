Athletes from around the world recently competed at this year's FINA World Aquatics Championships. This year, the event was held in Gwangju, South Korea. It took place from July 12 to July 28.

In the wee hours of July 27th, several water polo competitors were at a nightclub. Some of them were celebrating their recent success in the women's medal rounds. But tragedy would strike.

A balcony collapsed

At roughly 2:30 in the morning local time, many people were dancing on a balcony in the club.

Suddenly, the floor of the balcony gave out. People began landing on each other and some were struck by debris.

Two native South Koreans would perish from their injuries. Several other people were injured to varying degrees. Details have remained elusive to an extent, but some have emerged.

Members of both the women's and men's U.S. teams were there. USA Today reports that American Kaleigh Gilchrist required surgery from a leg injury sustained in the incident.

Gilchrist was a member of the 2016 Olympic gold medal team. Another female team member and two members of the men's team were also injured.

Several members of both teams from New Zealand were also present. The men were apparently not injured, but two of the women were significantly wounded. Emily Nicholson required stitches after injuring her wrist and her leg. Bernadette Doyle like she has a broken tail bone, according to The New Zealand Herald.

Water polo competitors from Italy and the Netherlands were also wounded. A Brazilian athlete from another sport was also reportedly injured. The entirety of the Australian women's team was there but apparently escaped physical harm.

The Americans and Australians had just won big

The US women's team had just secured their third consecutive gold medal hours before. Similarly, the Australian women had won the bronze medal.

Spain had come away with the silver medal.

Later on the 27th, the men's finals were held. Italy took the gold. Spain again received a silver medal, and bronze went to Croatia.

When all of the competitions were done, the United States won the most medals with 36, 15 gold. China and Russia each won 30. China came away with 16 gold medals, and Russia 12.

Other countries involved in the nightclub accident finished with several medals.

Australian won 23, including seven gold. Brazil won seven medals with two gold ones in the mix. The Netherlands won a silver medal in the women's 50-meter butterfly. New Zealand received a bronze medal in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Host nation South Korea won a bronze in the women's one-meter springboard diving competition. Additional participants with high medal counts include Italy, Great Britain, Canada and Japan.