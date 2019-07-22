The threat of terrorism in air Travel is a major concern for any airline. In recent times, there is unrest in many countries and the authorities want to play it safe. The British Foreign Office has advised against "all but essential" air travel to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh. Its basis is founded on the original bombing of a Russian airline in 2015. The tragedy happened soon after it left the Red Sea resort, and the death toll was 224.

Advertisement

Advertisement

British Airways has decided to suspend flights to cairo for a week. Cairo is a comparatively safe region and the Foreign Office suggests reviewing its advice before visiting. It seems thousands of British nationals visited the country last year and there were no incidents. However, it adds, "Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Egypt. Although most attacks occur in North Sinai, there is a risk of terrorist attacks across the country."

Sky News reports British Airways is one of the airlines that operates a direct flight to Cairo from the UK. Another is Egypt Air. Following the decision of BA, Germany's biggest airline, Lufthansa, followed suit. However, it has since resumed its operation.

Advertisement

BREAKING: BA suspends all flights to Cairo amid security concerns https://t.co/JzA1KiV8cI — Metro (@MetroUK) July 20, 2019

The decision created a chaotic situation

British Airways conveyed its decision to all passengers booked on different flights. The airline also offered options to rebook them with alternative airlines in case they want to travel this week itself. Another option was to claim a refund in case the customer does not wish to travel.

Many passengers who had booked by the airline to return are stranded in Cairo. They were equally confused and concerned. The statement by BA says the suspension of flights is to reassess possible terrorist threats. Egyptian sources confirmed that British staff had checked security measures at Cairo airport on Wednesday and Thursday. They are probably not taking any chances because any terrorist attack in the air means loss of lives.

Egypt 'dismayed' over British Airways' decision to suspend flights to and from Cairo for a week https://t.co/GJYwoTKdzV — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 22, 2019

Sky News goes on to add British Airways refused to provide additional details about the decision to suspend flights to Cairo because it was about “matters of security." Egyptian officials informed that it would try to ease the situation by increasing the number of flights between London from Cairo. In the opinion of an expert, the decision by BA must have been based on some feedback from intelligence sources.

Advertisement

Lufthansa resumes flights from Cairo

According to BBC, both British Airways and Lufthansa took the decision to suspend flights to Cairo. The German airline stopped flights between Cairo and Frankfurt and Munich and has now resumed flights from Cairo. However, BA insists its services will remain canceled for another six days as a "precaution." The UK Foreign Office has updated its advice. It says, "There is a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation." At present BA runs one flight daily from Heathrow to Cairo and back.

Advertisement

Egyptair flies twice daily between Heathrow and Cairo.