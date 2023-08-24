The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing has long been the biggest motorsports organization in the United States. It's better known as NASCAR. It currently has four major series of competitions and several other smaller ones.

The third tier of NASCAR is now known as the Craftsman Truck Series. One of the main teams competing in that series for several years has been GMS Racing. But apparently, it won't be for much longer.

To shut down operations after the 2023 season

GMS Racing is preparing to fold the NBC and MSN report. The team will continue to compete during the current season but then bow out.

"We are looking to finish out this year on a high note," owner Maury Gallagher said.

Gallagher also wanted to close out the team's legacy with another championship. GMS Racing currently fields three drivers in the Truck Series. One of which, Grant Enfinger, is one of the top contenders for the championship.

The team originally launched with the name Gallagher Motorsports. It initially competed in what is now NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series before it joined NASCAR. During this time, Enfinger won the series championship with the team in 2015. GMS Racing has gone on to win championships in what is now the ARCA Menards Series East in 2019 and 2020. Both times were with Sam Mayer as the driver.

GMS Racing quickly entered the Truck Series, followed a few years later by the Xfinity Series.

The team won its first championship in the Truck Series in 2016 with driver Johnny Sauter. Sauter and GMS Racing also scored the regular season championship in 2018. Sheldon Creed won the 2020 Truck Series championship with GMS Racing two years later.

Other drivers who've raced for the team include Gallagher's son, Spencer.

The younger Gallagher notched one Xfinity Series win before joining team management. NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott came out of retirement to race with GMS at Road America in 2018. His son, future Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, has also driven for the team.

Gallagher evidently intends to focus on the Cup Series team he co-owns

Maury Gallagher made his name in business in the travel industry. He co-founded and is the current chairman of Allegiant Travel Company. Gallagher was also a co-founder of what became WestAir Commuter Airlines and ValuJet Airlines.

He and Hall of Fame driver Jimmie Johnson own the NASCAR Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club. That team is evidently, in part, why Gallagher has opted to close up GMS Racing. Apparently, he wanted to give more of his attention to it.

Legacy Motor Club has struggled, competitively and otherwise. However, it did notch a win in 2022 with Erik Jones. And the Cup Series has had difficult times in recent years. Particularly since the retirements of popular competitors, including Jeff Gordon, Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr..