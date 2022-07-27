Various motorsports series from around the world have had to adjust in recent years, not least of which in regards to concerns about their impact on the environment.

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing is not immune to this. Much more popular than NASCAR, it's the top governing auto racing organization in North America. And indications are that NASCAR's looking to make a big push on electric vehicles, report CleanTechnica and Sportscasting.

Tentatively planning for a full-fledged electric series by 2025

NASCAR is prepping to introduce a new series with its fleet of vehicles entirely composed of electric ones.

The news comes following the leaking of many internal NASCAR documents.

The reported ultimate goal is to have a fully operational electric series going within the next three years. But there would be gradual action on EVs in the more immediate future.

According to the leaks, the timeline would go something along the lines of as follows. NASCAR will launch a prototype electric vehicle in 2023. Later in the year, several exhibition races using the new EV prototype would commence. The exhibition races will continue through 2024. Working under the assumption that things go well overall, the official series would go on the following year.

It remains to be seen if the move would give NASCAR a boost following a lackluster last few years.

Fan-favorite drivers such as Jeff Gordon, Danica Patrick, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have retired. Recent attendance has been painfully noticeably lower. And it has gotten more challenging to appeal to the younger, more environmentally conscious demographics.

It's also unclear where the potential electric series would fit in the NASCAR hierarchy.

Currently, NASCAR sanctions four major series. The Cup Series is generally considered its highest level, followed by the Xfinity Series, the Camping World Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series.

In addition, NASCAR sanctions several regional divisions, often referred to as the NASCAR Roots series. Along with a tour based in Canada, one in Mexico, and another in Europe.

At present, there are also two officially NASCAR-sanctioned virtual racing series.

Other motorsports tours have introduced electric variants

NASCAR would not be the only organization of its kind to put forward an EV spin on its product. Likely most prominently is Formula E. Overseen by the International Automobile Federation, or the FIA, it is comparable to Formula One.

The FIA also currently governs many other all-electric racing tours. Extreme E is a form of off-road racing comprised of electric SUVs. ETCR is a series of electric touring cars. Beginning in 2023, the FIA will launch an electric grand tourer championship.