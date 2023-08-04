Wisconsin has become arguably the most hotly contested state in American politics. That pertains to offices at federal, state and local levels. The state features near-equal amounts of registered Democrats and Republicans, with an enormous slew of Independents and third-party members in the mix as well.

Obviously, Wisconsin is set to participate in the 2024 United States Presidential election. The state is also slated to hold its next United States Senate election during the same year. And it's looking to be another high-profile one.

Mayer thinking of entering a different kind of race

Former professional racing driver Scott Mayer is mulling a U.S. Senate in his home state of Wisconsin. Mayer is a native of the Milwaukee suburb of Franklin. Democrat Tammy Baldwin currently holds the Senate seat in question. Baldwin was one of Joe Biden's top choices as vice president and is a member of Democratic Senate leadership.

Mayer would be entering the primary campaign in the Republican Party. But he has indicated he would be running as a centrist and moderate. And he's also expressed reluctance at actually becoming a candidate. Mayer has stated if there are "some quality candidates stepping up, then I feel like I wouldn't have to do it.

If no one else comes up to the plate, then I might do it."

But there haven't seemed to be many takers on the Republican side thus far. Preferred choices among the party were apparently moderate U.S. Representatives Bryan Steil and Mike Gallagher. Or possibly former Governor Scott Walker. But all three opted out, and attention largely fell on far-right U.S.

Representative Tom Tiffany. But Wisconsin Public Radio and CNN report that Tiffany will not be running for the Senate.

Mayer doesn't even really seem to have a problem with Tammy Baldwin. Explicitly saying, "I don't have anything negative to say about Senator Baldwin." But signalling that he has reservations about the notion of career politicians.

Before the Senate, Baldwin was a longtime U.S. representative and state assemblywoman. She won her most recent re-election bid in a landslide in 2018.

Since retiring from competitive racing, Mayer has focused on his business, an employment firm based in Milwaukee. He has already drawn some scrutiny and criticism. Including his not voting in U.S. federal election in 2018 and 2020.

Competed at events, including the 24 Hours of Daytona

Scott Mayer's racing career started to really gain traction in the Barber Pro Series during the 1990s. Eventually, leading to a brief stint competing in the IndyCar Series. Along with what was then the Indy Lights Series.

Mayer is probably best known for his work in IMSA racing.

He would participate in the famed endurance races, the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours at Sebring. At Daytona, Mayer and his teammates finished in the top five in 2017 and the top 10 in 2015. Perhaps the best year of his career came in 2013, which included Mayer winning in Wisconsin at the iconic Road America track.

His son, Sam Mayer, is a NASCAR driver. Sam is a two-time champion of the ARCA Menards Series East series. He has also scored wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the now-NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.