Bud Grant was a star athlete in multiple sports. It would be football and basketball that he would become especially associated with. After his career as a player came to a conclusion, Grant went into coaching.

Grant would become one of the most successful football coaches of all-time. He would reach the pinnacle of both the National Football League and the Canadian Football League. While coaching the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, Grant set a standard that Forbes says has never been matched since. The Vikings are now among many to issue a tribute to the franchise's former head coach.

Died on March 11, 2023

Bud Grant has passed away. Grant was apparently located in Bloomington, Minnesota; near the Twin Cities; at the time. An official cause of death was not immediately released to the public.

Grant's career in the NFL began as a player during a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles had chosen him in the first round of the 1950 NFL Draft. Afterward, he went north of the border and played for several season in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. With Winnipeg, Grant was a three-time All-Star selection. He also helped them reach the 41st Grey Cup.

Almost immediately after retiring from playing, Grant was hired by the Blue Bombers as their new head coach. He was the youngest head coach in the history of the CFL.

Under Grant, the Blue Bombers reached six Grey Cups, winning four of them. In 1965, he was named as the CFL Coach of the Year.

The Vikings initially approached Grant to be their inaugural head coach after their creation. He turned them down. But a few years later, he was persuaded and would become the new Vikings coach.

In 1969, Grant led the team to its only NFL Championship.

He was also selected as the NFL Coach of the Year for the season. But the Vikings would fail to take the ensuing Super Bowl, falling to the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vikings would reach three more Super Bowls during Grant's time as head coach, but never won. Grant led them to 11 division championships and a Wild Card playoff berth in 1982.

Grant retired twice from coaching. First, following the 1983 season. After a disastrous 1984 campaign under Les Steckel, the Vikings brought Grant back. But his comeback would only last for the 1985 season. After which, Grant called it a day regarding coaching for good. He would continue on for decades as a consultant to the team.

Grant was inducted as a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1983. Followed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

Was also a National Basketball Association champion

The NFL and CFL were not the only major professional sports leagues to lay a claim to Bud Grant. The Minneapolis Lakers of the NBA had also taken notice of him. Grant would decide to also make a go of it in basketball.

Ultimately, Grant did not have an exceptionally lengthy career as a professional basketball player. But he did help the Lakers win the 1950 NBA Championship. A few years later, the franchise would move to Los Angeles, California.

Was a native of Wisconsin

Bud Grant was born in Superior in northwestern Wisconsin. Grant would graduate from Superior Central High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. His given name was Harry Peter Grant, Jr.. His mother, Bernice, frequently called him "Buddy Boy", eventually leading to his nickname of "Bud".

During World War II, Grant served in the United States Navy. His military career included being stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Station.

Grant would join the station's famed football team, the Great Lakes Navy Bluejackets. At the time, the Bluejackets were coached by fellow future Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Brown.

After leaving the military, he attended the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. As a member of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Grant again played football, basketball and baseball. He would become a nine-time letterman. For football, he was twice named to the All-Big Ten team.

Grant's wife, Pat, died from Pakinson's disease in 2009.