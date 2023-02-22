Colin Allred is a retired professional American football player. He had been a star player at the NCAA level at Baylor University in the position of linebacker. Afterward, he played for several seasons in the NFL.

Following the conclusion of his football career, Allred obtained a law degree from the UC Berkeley School of Law. It followed the bachelor's degree in history that he'd previously earned from Baylor. He would also go into politics. Including currently serving in the United States House of Representatives. A moderate Democrat, Allred holds a seat from the 32nd District of Texas, located in the Dallas region.

He might also have his eyes on another elected office from the state.

Considering making a run for the United States Senate

The Dallas Morning News is reporting that Colin Allred is contemplating running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The seat in question is currently held by the intensely controversial Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. It's next scheduled to be up for election in 2024.

Cruz is currently the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. As noted by Newsweek, he'd previously supported term limits for U.S. senators. Limits that if in place would bar him from running for another term in the Senate. But even despite that, Cruz has announced that he's running for re-election.

Allred was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. He was one of two former NFL players elected to the House that year. The other was moderate Republican Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. Allred defeated longtime Republican incumbent Pete Sessions, who was chairman of the House Committee on Rules at the time. Sessions has since been elected to the House again from the 17th District of Texas.

Allred was re-elected in 2020 and 2022. He holds seats on the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Veterans' Affairs.

At present, Cruz is the only Republican running for the Senate seat in the 2024 cycle. One Democrat, former Midland, Texas Mayor pro tempore John Love III, has officially entered the race thus far.

A candidate with the Green Party has also filed paperwork for the campaign.

Was a member of two NFL playoff teams

Colin Allred played high school football in Dallas with Hillcrest High School. For his senior season with Baylor, he was named as an honorable mention for the All-Big 12 team. In 2006, he was signed by the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

During his career with Tennessee, Allred was part of the team that won the 2008 AFC South Championship. He also helped them reach a Wild Card berth the season before.

After retiring from the NFL, Allred became a staffer with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Eventually, he became a practicing attorney with the firm Perkins Coie.

In 2017, Allred married Alexandra Eber. They have two sons.