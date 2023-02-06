When the New York Jets drafted quarterback Mark Sanchez in 2009, he was placed in a division dominated by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Brady’s domination of the AFC East helped spell doom to Sanchez’s four-year stint with the Jets and fueled New York’s desire to move on from him.

Even off the football field, Sanchez’s career could be doomed anew when Brady takes over as lead football analyst for Fox Sports next season. When he retired for the first time last offseason, Fox Sports signed Brady to a 10-year deal worth $375 million to become its analyst.

However, Brady’s broadcasting career was temporarily halted when he decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a 41-day retirement.

But now that he has retired, Brady is expected to assume his new role, and Sanchez jokes that it could ruin his career with Fox Sports. “Thanks for ruining the trajectory of my career for the second time, Tom,” Sanchez said, per New England Sports Network.

“I get drafted to the guy’s division; now he’s gotta come to FOX and ruin everything here. I can’t get away from the guy,” he added. But Sanchez clarified that he was merely joking, calling Brady the best of all time, and he’s fired up to work with him on Fox Sports. Sanchez said he hoped Brady wouldn’t be annoyed with the hazing that Fox rookie analysts must undergo.

“It’s going to be rough for him,” warned Sanchez, who had a 3-6 record against Brady and the Patriots, Per Sportskeeda. Before he announced his retirement, Brady said he would honor his pact with Fox Sports, but he’s not expected to work on the Super Bowl LVII clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kraft says Brady will always be a Patriot.

After Brady announced his retirement, Patriots owner Robert Kraft expressed his intention to sign his long-time quarterback to a one-day deal so he could retire as a Patriot. Brady, who the Patriots drafted as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, led the team to six Super Bowl titles in his 20 seasons with New England.

Following the 2019 season, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers, leading them to their first Super Bowl title since 2003 with a 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Despite their separation, Kraft said in an interview during the 2023 Grammy Awards that Brady will always be a Patriot, per Clutch Points.

“I love him. He’ll always be a Patriot,” said Kraft, adding Brady was instrumental in providing the team with two great decades and six championships. The Patriots are also expected to retire Brady’s No. 12. Still, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan suggested that the quarterback’s number should be retired league-wide in honor of his achievements.