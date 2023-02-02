Quarterback Tom Brady played 20 of his 23 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots before he spent his last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that span, Brady won seven Super Bowl titles – six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. Brady’s two-decade stay with the Patriots has turned the team into a dynasty and endeared him to the fan base in New England. For this reason, Patriots team owner Robert Kraft said he’s open to signing Brady to a one-day contract so the quarterback could retire as a Patriot. "I'd do it tomorrow," said Kraft when asked of the possibility by CNN hosts Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow, per Patriots.com.

Aside from his desire to sign Brady, Kraft said fans are clamoring for the team to bring in Brady so he could officially retire as a Patriot. “He always has been and always will be a Patriot...We'll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come,” said Kraft, adding that Brady is a beloved figure in New England and he has earned the respect and love of its residents. Kraft also assured Brady that he will be always there for the quarterback, calling him a part of his family. “Thank you for the time you gave us and everyone here in the New England region loves you and respects you and wants happiness for you in your life,” Kraft added.

On Wednesday, Brady announced his retirement via a shot video exactly one year ago when he decided to cut short his retirement after 41 days and return for another stint with the Buccaneers. While he led the Buccaneers to the postseason, they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round. Brady’s decision to retire came weeks before he could turn unrestricted free agent.

Aside from the Buccaneers, several other teams reportedly expressed interest in signing him, including the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gisele happy for Brady’s decision to retire

According to People, supermodel Gisele Bundchen is happy with the decision of her ex-husband Brady to retire from the NFL after 23 seasons.

"Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," a source told People. The source added that Gisele’s priority is the welfare and happiness of her two children with Brady. The divorce between Brady and Gisele became final recently after reports about their marriage troubles surfaced. It was earlier reported that Brady’s decision to return for another season with the Buccaneers triggered the divorce, but a source told People that it was "far from the only issue." Brady recently was spotted doing daddy duties with his daughter Vivian.