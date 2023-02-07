Days after announcing his retirement, quarterback Tom Brady had a chance to talk to his long-time former head coach, New England Patriots mentor Bill Belichick, who showered his long-time signal-caller with praises. Brady and Belichick had a chance to renew their connection during the former's "Let's Go" podcast, where the head coach lauded the quarterback's 23-year career and his contribution to his success as a coach, per Jason Owens of Yahoo! Sports.

"The greatest player, the greatest career, a great, great person," said Belichick, whose coaching career got a needed boost after the Patriots drafted Brady with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Belichick added that it was an honor for him to coach Brady, and while it ended, he called it the "greatest one ever."

One year after the Patriots drafted Brady, he became the starting quarterback following the season-ending injury sustained by Drew Bledsoe. It was history from there as Brady never looked back as he led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons with the squad.

Belichick said he was lucky to learn from Brady and his vision for the squad during that time. "No other coach will get that experience. It was incredible," added Belichick.

Brady, for his part, said Belichick brought out the best in him as they developed a fantastic relationship since the Patriots took a chance on him as a sixth-round pick in 2000.

The quarterback said he spent a lot of time with Belichick, who taught him what football was all about and how to study defenses, which helped him become a better player.

He also denied reports that his relationship with Belichick was strained in the latter part of his time with the Patriots before he signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2019 season.

"It's such a stupid — in my view, people were always trying to pull us apart. I don't think we ever even felt that with each other," said Brady, adding they were always trying to go in the same direction as they both want the Patriots to succeed.

Brady says he'll start Fox Sports job in 2024

During his first retirement last offseason, Brady signed a massive 10-year deal worth $375 million with Fox Sports to be its football analyst.

However, put that gig on the backburner after he decided to return to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season. Now that he's retired for good, it is expected that Brady will take on his new role starting next season.

However, Brady clarified during an earlier interview on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that he will begin working for Fox Sports in the fall of 2024. Brady said Fox Sports had given him enough time to learn the ropes of broadcasting so he could excel in his new role.