Following the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady, Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is expected to fill the shoes left by the seven-time Super Bowl champion and step up as the NFL’s next great quarterback. Mahomes has made it to the AFC Championship Game in each of his five years as starter and has led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl three times. However, he only has one Super Bowl ring for all of his efforts. He’s fully aware that he has to win more Lombardi trophies to at least have a chance to match Brady’s greatness.

During an interview on FS1's "First Things First", Mahomes said every athlete wants to be the best at their position, but he knows that it would be hard, especially with Brady as yardstick.

"I know that Tom being in 10 Super Bowls and winning seven of them is something that seems impossible," said Mahomes, adding he would take it day by day and get better and better to win football games.

In his first year with the Buccaneers following a 20-year stay with the New England Patriots, Brady led the Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV against Mahomes and the Chiefs. Despite being the underdogs, the Buccaneers ran way with their second Super Bowl title with a 31-9 triumph over Mahomes and the Chiefs. This season, the Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII where Mahomes will go for his second Super Bowl title.

Brady to spend more time with family

Following his retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL, Brady is expected to join the Fox Sports booth as its top football analyst.

In an earlier interview, the 45-year-old Brady said he will fulfill the 10-year deal worth $375 million that he signed with Fox Sports during his first retirement last offseason. But don’t expect Brady to immediately jump on his new role as he would spend more time with his family, according to TMZ Sports.

Sources told TMZ Sports that Brady would enjoy his first true break from football by spending more time with his three kids.

Brady has two kids with his former wife Gisele Bundchen – Benjamin and Vivian – and has a 15-year-old New York-based child, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady was seen inspecting a private school in the Miami area where they plan to stay after his retirement. Brady is also expected to watch Jack as he plays high school football.

"His kids ultimately were the reason why he made this decision,” TMZ Sports said, citing information from Page Six. As for dating, Brady is not seeing someone as his interest his living a life that he hasn’t enjoyed while playing in the NFL. He is also expected to give more time to his several companies, including TB12, Autograph and Brady Brand, now that he’s out of football.