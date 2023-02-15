Jesse Marsch has become a prominent soccer manager, or coach, in Europe. By just about any traditional standard, he's the most successful American manager in the history of European Soccer. He has also reached the top of the pinnacle in North American soccer as a player.

Most recently, Marsch had been at the helm of Leeds United in the English Premier League. A franchise with a proud history, but has fallen on tougher times as of late. Marsch was thought to be a preferred candidate to take over the ascendant United States men's national team. But it looks like another English club might have gotten him first.

Southampton F.C. expected to name Jesse Marsch as their next manager

Jesse Marsch is likely to become the new manager of Southampton Football Club, reports The Athletic. If so, it would come just days after Marsch's time with Leeds came to a conclusion. He was brought on by the club last season in the hopes of saving them from possible relegation. Marsch was able to successfully keep the team in the Premier League. But even still, it would not lead to a long-lasting partnership between himself and the club.

Southampton F.C. also presently find themselves in jeopardy of relegation. Historically, the franchise's heyday was likely considered by most to be during the 1980s. Since then, they've dropped as far as EFL League One - the third tier of English soccer.

Southampton has worked their way back to the Premier League, but have spent much of the 2022-23 campaign in last place, which would consequently mean relegation to the second tier, the EFL Championship.

Had major success in Austria

Before signing on with Leeds, Marsch briefly managed RB Leipzig in Germany's Bundesliga. He'd been an assistant with the club in the past.

Before RB Leipzig, Marsch led its sister club in the Austrian Bundesliga, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Red Bull Salzburg is one of the most successful franchises in the history of Austrian soccer. Marsch did his part to keep the tradition going. During his tenure, the team won two league championships, as well as two Austrian Cup titles.

Marsch was the first American-born manager to lead a club to a top-tier championship in English soccer.

Marsch's first foray into coaching came as an assistant with the U.S. men's team. He was later named head coach of the then-Montreal Impact for their entrance into Major League Soccer. After a stint as an assistant at Princeton University, he took over the New York Red Bulls. With the Red Bulls, Marsch was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2015.

Marsch has garnered a reputation for having an enthusiastic and optimistic coaching method. The BBC has praised his positive style.

Won three MLS Cups as a player

Jesse Marsch is a native of Racine, Wisconsin in the Milwaukee region. He would attend Jerome I.

Case High School in nearby Mount Pleasant. Marsch played at the NCAA level with Princeton and would be named an All-American.

Marsch would be selected by D.C. United in the 1996 MLS College Draft. As a member of D.C. United, he would win two MLS Cups and the 1996 U.S. Open Cup. Shortly after being founded, the Chicago Fire would make a trade for Marsch. He would help the Fire win the 1998 MLS Cup and three U.S. Open Cups.

Marsch concluded his MLS playing career with Chivas USA. Along the way, he also spent time as a member of the U.S. men's national team.