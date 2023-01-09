On the last week of regular season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set two more new records in just less than a half of work in their 30-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 45-year-old Brady broke two major records in a span of six plays. Brady finished the game by completing 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards and a score, bringing his pass attempts and completions totals to 733 and 490, respectively, per StatMuse.com. With that, Brady broke the previous mark of 727 pass attempts set by Matthew Stafford in 2012 during his time with the Detroit Lions.

Brady also broke his own pass completions record of 485 when he completed 490 passes this season. Brady broke the pass attempts record when he threw the ball to wide receiver Chris Godwin, who then dropped it for a fumble. Minutes later, Brady found wideout Russell Gage for a five-yard completion – his 486th in the season – to formally break his own mark.

After the game, Brady was asked about his latest marks, to which he replied: “I always just love going out there to compete with my teammates and you know I love competing with those guys.” “I got a great group of guys that I go to work with every day and you know we try to show up for everybody and be the best we could be,” he added, stressing that “these are all team records in my opinion” as he wasn’t the one who was catching the ball.

Brady made his mark this season

Aside from the completions and passing attempts marks, Brady also set other records this season, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. Brady also recorded the most game-winning touchdown drives (55) when he led the Buccaneers past the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. He also became the first quarterback to record a win in three different countries outside the United States when he led Tampa Bay to a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.

Brady also set a new record for most fourth-quarter comebacks (44) after he helped the Buccaneers erase a 13-point deficit en route to victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Bucs to face Cowboys in postseason

The Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys in a wild-card showdown on Monday (Jan. 16) at Raymond James Stadium. Brady is undefeated in seven games against the Cowboys in his career.

In their Week 1 clash, the Buccaneers bested the Cowboys, 19-3. The Cowboys had an outside shot to win the NFC East but they lost to the Washington Commanders, 26-6, on Sunday. In an earlier interview, Brady said he’s ready to go against either the Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles, who sealed the NFC East with a 14-3 record. “Both are very good I mean we played Dallas twice. I played Dallas twice once last year once this year. I played Philly twice last year so it's a little familiarity with both of them and we ready to go whoever it is,” Brady said.