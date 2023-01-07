Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ struggles in the regular season, Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon said NFL teams should be wary of quarterback Tom Brady. “He’s a guy that you don’t want to see in the playoffs because of his experience, because of his competitiveness. And he just kind of raises the level of the other guys around him, even if they’re not playing that well,” Moon said during an interview with TMZ Sports, per transcription of the video. The Buccaneers, with an 8-8 record, already secured their playoff spot after topping the NFC South following a hard-earned 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.

Moon said when his teammates see Brady out there trying his hardest and making things happen on the football field, he makes everybody else play better. “So, Tampa is a team you don’t want to see in the playoffs because of the experience. They do have a lot of talent on that team and they got the X Factor in Tom Brady,” he stressed.

Moon says Bucs need to improve running game

Moon however advised the Buccaneers to make some crucial adjustments for them to make a deep playoff run and repeat their Super Bowl win in 2020 in Brady’s first year with the team. “I think they have to be able to find a running game somehow some way, not put it all on his (Brady) shoulders,” said Moon, adding that the Buccaneers could face some of the best pass rushers in the playoffs, including the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Moon lauds Brady’s consistency

Moon also lauded Brady’s consistency as he has made it to the playoffs for 14 straight seasons. “Fourteen straight years with two different organizations, that’s what you call consistency and that’s what you wanted your quarterback position. You want him to be the most consistent player on your team and everybody else will follow behind it,” said Moon, adding there are not enough adjectives to talk about Brady and his accomplishments.

Bucs to play Falcons without some players

Per Brianna Dix of Buccaneers.com, the Buccaneers have ruled out several players ahead of their regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers will play without cornerback Carlton Davis III (shoulder), outside linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), safety Logan Ryan (knee), tackle Donovan Smith (foot) and nose tackle Vita Vea (calf).

The Buccaneers also listed come players as questionable, including cornerback Jamel Dean (toe), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip) and wide receiver Julio Jones (knee/illness). The game has no bearing on the Buccaneers’ playoff standing, but Brady is expected to start against the Falcons where he could set two new records – pass attempts and completions in a season.