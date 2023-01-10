Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received a huge challenge from his teammate, running back Leonard Fournette, who offered to give his quarterback a 50-yard head-start. In a video, Fournette disclosed that he challenged the 45-year-old Brady to a 100-yard race during one of the Buccaneers’ practice with $5,000 on the line and a 50-yard head-start. Fournette said Brady told him that he’s almost 50 years old and he could easily be defeated by the running back. “Well, he’s not fast anyway. I mean, a 50-yard head start, I think that was fair for an old man, you know what I mean?

He didn’t take it. He was making jokes about it all day, man,” Fournette said. After Fournette posted the video, Brady responded on Twitter, saying he would agree to the running back’s challenge if he would give him a bigger head-start. “Give me 60 yards and you got a deal,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

Give me 60 yards and you got a deal 😂 @Autograph https://t.co/uiYyStk0r1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 10, 2023

Despite his age, Brady has set single-season records for pass attempts with 733 and completions with 490, leading the Buccaneers to the postseason for a third straight time since he joined the team in 2020. In his third season with the Buccaneers, Fournette tallied for 668 rushing yards and posted a career-high in receiving yards with 523 on 73 catches.

Two years ago, Brady’s speed became the talk of the town after he became the cover of Madden and when rival Peyton Manning became the game’s rating adjuster. As one of his first acts, Manning adjusted Brady’s Madden rating to 44.

Bucs to face Cowboys in primetime

Tampa Bay will begin the first round of the playoffs with a Monday night postseason game at Raymond James Stadium.

The game is just the second Monday night postseason game in NFL history, behind the Los Angeles Rams-Arizona Cardinals clash in the first round of the playoffs last season. After topping the NFC South, the Buccaneers are assured of playing one postseason game in their home turf for a third straight season. In 2020, they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

The following season, they opened their playoff campaign with a 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at home.

Jones not thinking about Brady

In his 23-year career, Brady has a 7-0 record against the Cowboys and Dallas team owner/general manager Jerry Jones is fully aware of it. During a radio interview, per Audacy.com, Jones said the Cowboys should not be caught up just focusing on Brady. “The fact that he's quarterbacked teams that you haven't beaten with him quarterbacking, but, boy, we're playing Tampa Bay, the team,” Jones said, adding they must force Brady to play bad so they have a chance to beat the Buccaneers. In their lone match-up in the regular season, Brady led the Buccaneers to a 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 1.