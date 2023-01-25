Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy and quarterback Tom Brady were teammates with the New England Patriots for four seasons from 2016 to 2019 and won two Super Bowl rings together.

Following the 2019 season, Van Noy signed with the Miami Dolphins, while Brady stayed for one more year with the Patriots before he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in 2020.

After one season with the Dolphins, Van Noy returned to the Patriots in 2021, he was released the following season due to cap restrictions. Then, Van Noy signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Like Brady, Van Noy is also set to become a free agent after this season.

Van Noy showered praises on the 45-year-old Brady during an interview on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," calling him a good man and the greatest of all time (GOAT).

"Tommy Boy, love that man. He's a good man," said Van Noy, who said he was surprised when Brady suddenly announced his retirement before last season and made a complete turnaround after 41 days.

"I was shocked at what he did last year. I just felt like it was off, and it wasn't the right way he exits, and you know I'm gonna. I'm so happy for him and his career," the linebacker said.

"He's unbelievable, and he I think he's the GOAT, he's definitely the best ever." Van Noy continued, adding he was touched when Brady said after their previous clash last season that it was not fun playing against friends.

Brady gets testy when asked about his future

Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, and it remains unsure whether he will return to the Buccaneers or find another team for his 24th season.

During his "Let's Go" podcast with co-host Jim Grady and former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Brady was asked by the legendary broadcaster about his plans, to which he replied with expletives.

"If I knew what I was going to f____g do, I would've already f_____g done it. I'm taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you," Brady told Gray.

It was reported that the Buccaneers plan to center their off-season moves around Brady. Still, other teams are also interested in his services, including the Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins are also rumored to be one of Brady's possible destinations, as he was seen visiting a private school in the Miami area.

Bucs to interview several OC candidates

The Buccaneers are in the market for an offensive coordinator after they fired Byron Leftwich. According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Buccaneers are set to interview several candidates for the job, including Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jacksonville Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and Denver Broncos pass game coordinator Klint Kubiak.