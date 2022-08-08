Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round last season, quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game. However, Brady changed his mind and decided to return to the NFL after just 41 days of retirement. One of those who were surprised by Brady’s decision to retire was his teammate, wide receiver Scotty Miller.

Per Sports Max, Miller said he wasn’t really expecting Brady to retire so he was shocked by the quarterback’s decision to walk away from the game. “I know he had so much left in the tank, and he was playing at such a high level,” said Miller.

Now that Brady has returned to the Buccaneers, Miller said he’s delighted to get another chance to play alongside the seven-time Super Bowl champion. "When he came back, I was just super excited, super stoked to play alongside him again,” Miller pointed out, adding that it would be tough for Brady to walk away from the game, especially if he’s playing that well. Last season, Brady led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions and was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player trophy.

Miller said he appreciates Brady for helping him become a better player. “Watching him work and how he goes about his business each and every day,” said Miller, who was in his second year with the Buccaneers when Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the team.

That season, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl trophy since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Last season, Miller was limited to nine games due to injuries, recording just 5 catches for 38 yards. Despite the Buccaneers’ stacked wide receiving corps with the addition of Russell Gage and Julio Jones, Miller is expected to play a crucial role for the Buccaneers in the upcoming season.

Bucs interested in Beckham

Before signing Julio Jones to a one-year deal, Luke Easterling of USA Today reported that the Buccaneers were also interested in bringing in star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently a free agent. Citing information from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Easterling said the Buccaneers considered signing Beckham before finally inking Jones to a deal.

Beckham helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, but he suffered a torn ACL during the game.

As of now, Beckham is still recovering from the said injury and it’s unclear when he can return to the game. For the Buccaneers, Jones will help further boost their star-studded wide receiving corps, which also includes top wideout Mike Evans and No.2 Chris Godwin. The Buccaneers also have Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman and Miller at wide receiver.