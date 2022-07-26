Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a bitter 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. The Buccaneers trailed 27-3 in that game, but quarterback Tom Brady rallied his team and tied the game in the dying minutes. The Rams managed to escape with a win after a field goal in the dying seconds, but then Los Angeles linebacker Von Miller learned a valuable lesson in that game. During an interview with On The Volume with Mike Silver, Miller, who now plays for the Buffalo Bills, said that the biggest lesson he learned was not to trash talk Brady during the game.

With the Rams leading 27-3, Miller said he trashed talk Brady and said to the offensive line “Man, they give up, they give up, they give up, they give up.” After Brady threw two incomplete passes, Miller said he left the field but he was surprised that the Buccaneers quarterback was going for it on fourth down, which he completed. “One play after that, he scores a touchdown, and they just started to come back,” said Miller. “I'm putting my hands on my head, don't talk s__t in the game. That's why I don't do it. That's why you just shut up,” he added. Miller said he was just caught up in the moment with the Rams leading big and they were playing Brady.

“I was definitely nervous in that game and it went all the way to the end,” said Miller, adding he “definitely learned the hard way.” Days after that loss, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, but came back 41 days later.

In an earlier interview, Miller said he looks up to Brady when it comes to longevity, saying he admires the quarterback’s ability to keep himself in top shape through the years. Speaking of longevity and fine form, Brady posted on Twitter a picture of him shirtless in the ocean while wearing a swim wear from his Brady Brand.

He accompanied it with the caption “This one should go over well in the locker room…”

Wideout Danny Amendola retires

Wide receiver Danny Amendola, one of Brady’s favorite receivers during his time with the New England Patriots, announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons.

Per NFL.com, Amendola will hang up his cleats after winning two Super Bowls with the Patriots from 2013 to 2017 and with Brady as quarterback. The 36-year-old Amendola last played in 2021, suiting up for eight games with the Houston Texans. During his stint with the Patriots, Amendola provided Brady with a trusted target, especially in the playoffs. In 13 postseason games with the Patriots, he recorded 57 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns. In his career, Amendola recorded 617 receptions for 6,212 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns in 163 games, with 76 starts. Aside from the Patriots and Texans, he also played for the Rams, Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions.