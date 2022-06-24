The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently signed running back Leonard Fournette to a long-term contract after two outstanding seasons with the squad. But before he signed the 3-year deal worth $21 million with the Buccaneers, Fournette visited other teams to see what’s in store for him in free agency. One of the teams that Fournette visited was the New England Patriots, and on the day of his visit, he received a text from quarterback Tom Brady, asking him “What’s your ass doing up there, man?”

During an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Fournette admitted that Brady texted him during his visit to New England.

Fournette said he told Brady that he was “just shopping around, trying to see what's good for me, trying to see what's available for me and myself, provide for my family.” Fournette said Brady told him “I'll call you back, I'll call you back.” After that, Fournette said the Buccaneers called with an offer that he accepted.

According to Spotrac, Fournette received a three-year deal worth $21 million with guaranteed money worth $12 million. When asked if Brady asked Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to give him a new deal so he would play for his former squad, Fournette replied: “I don't think it was just about the former team. I think it's about just me not being out with him to be honest.”

After four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers to play as backup to then top rusher Ronald Jones.

But Fournette took over the starting job after Jones got injured late in the season and he immediately capitalized on his new role, helping the Buccaneers win their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

In 13 regular-season games, Fournette tallied 97 carries for 367 yards and 6 touchdowns and had 36 catches for 233 yards and 64 carries for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs.

In Super Bowl LV, Fournette also had 18 catches for 148 yards and a score. In his second year in Tampa, Fournette had 180 carries for 812 yards and 8 scores and had 69 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns. With Fournette signed, Brady has retained one of his reliable targets as he enters his 23rd year in the NFL.

Fournette believes Brady would lure Gronk back to Bucs

During the interview, Fournette also praised tight end Rob Gronkowski, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL. "He's special to our program and to the team, to that locker room. His energy is vibe man. Who wouldn't want to have him as a teammate. He's a great guy and I love Gronk," said Fournette. The running back also believes that Gronkowski could come back if Brady or him call him and ask him to return to the team and help the team down the stretch. "I will be calling his phone 24/7 playoffs, regular season. We're going to need Gronk man," he said, adding he’s hoping that Gronkowski returns for another Super Bowl run.