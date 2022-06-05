Quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick worked together with the New England Patriots for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowl titles along the way. Two seasons ago, they went on their separate ways after Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Belichick signed Cam Newton to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Brady immediately made his presence felt as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 while the Patriots failed to make the postseason. Last season, Brady made his much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium where he led the Buccaneers to a close win over his former squad.

After the game, Brady and Belichick shared a few words and a short hug on the field. But it was also reported that Belichick went to the visitors’ locker room after that and had a 15-minute talk with his former quarterback, per NBC Sports.

Despite reports of a strained relationship with his former head coach, Brady has kept saying positive things about Belichick. During his latest interview after “The Match”, Brady heaped praises on his former head coach as he talked about his broadcasting stint with Fox Sports after he retires, per USA Today. “I was around the most amazing coach, in Coach Belichick, the most amazing coaches over a period of time,” Brady said, adding he has played with several Hall of Famers like Randy Moss to Ty Law to Richard Seymour.

“I feel like I have a lot of knowledge,” added Brady, who signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million with Fox Sports to become their No. 1 analyst when he retires from NFL competition. During the interview, Brady explained his decision to accept a broadcasting job after he retires. “I love football and I care a lot about football, too.

I’m always going to be involved in it one way or the other,” Brady said, adding that his new job will also provide him with the opportunity to travel around and watch other guys practice and play.

Gisele has special request for her birthday

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen will celebrate her 42nd birthday later this summer, and she has one request for her fans.

On her Instagram account, Gisele asked fans to donate trees for her birthday, per Sports Illustrated. Gisele also received around 46,000 trees as birthday gift last year and she said they are being planted now in the Xingu-Araguaia region. “This year we will plant an additional 219,000 trees. The pandemic has unfortunately delayed our progress, but I soon hope to show you actual evidence of a new forest forming,” she said,

Godwin could return early

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin’s status for the start of the 2022 season is in doubt after he sustained a season-ending knee injury last December. But according to his teammate, fellow wideout Cyril Grayson Jr., there’s a chance that Godwin might play sooner than expected.

“I think Chris is going to surprise people,” Grayson said, adding that the Pro Bowl wideout could be “back sooner than everybody thinks. I’ll say that.” According to Grayson, he heard that Godwin ran 19 miles per hour the other day. The Buccaneers recently signed veteran wideout Russell Gage to a 3-year deal as insurance if Godwin won’t be ready for the regular season.