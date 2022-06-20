Despite his enormous achievements, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still got many critics and haters, especially on social media. Most of the time, the 44-year-old Brady keeps himself quiet about the criticism he receives online, but this time, he responded to them by using Seth Phillips, the guy behind the “dude with sign” meme.

On his Twitter account, Brady posted some pictures of Seth while carrying some signs with messages while wearing a Brady Brand underwear. One of the signs stated a message: “Stop trying to promote your underwear, Tom,” referring to Brady’s recent video taken by his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen while wearing one of Brady Brand’s new line of underwear.

Brady accompanied the photo with the caption: “no, @dudewithsign.” In another photo, Seth hoisted a sign with the message: “Tom Brady is slightly overrated”, to which Brady replied “Bro who even let you in?” In another tweet, Brady posted an edited version where he changed the words to “win a real ring, fraud” and accompanied it with the caption: “The robots every time I press send on a tweet.”

Bro who even let you in? pic.twitter.com/puxbLgcUUv — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 20, 2022

The robots every time I press send on a tweet. pic.twitter.com/oHHq8t3vko — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 20, 2022

When Brady usually posts a tweet, critics always follow it with the comment “win a real ring”.

In his 22-year career Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles – six with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. He recently decided to come out of a 41-day retirement to return for his 23rd NFL season and his third with the Buccaneers.

Brady expects more from Gage

For the upcoming season, Brady will have a new receiver in Russell Gage, who signed a three-year deal worth around $30 million with the Buccaneers after several years with the Atlanta Falcons.

As of now, Gage is tabbed as the No. 3 wide receiver behind No. 1 Mike Evans and No. 2 Chris Godwin. However, Gage is expected to be the No. 2 guy while Godwin recovers from a season-ending knee injury.

When asked about Gage’s role and expected contribution to the Buccaneers’ campaign, Brady said his newest pass-catcher has his work cut out for him.

“A lot of work. He has to have a big year,” Brady said, adding that Gage has to come in and do a great job to help the squad. Brady said he enjoyed the time he spent with Gage during practices, believing that he has a great opportunity ahead of him and will be a great addition to the Buccaneers.

Aside from Evans, Godwin and Gage, the Buccaneers’ receiving corps also has Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, Cyril Grayson Jr., Jaelon Darden and Tyler Johnson. A sixth-round pick by the Falcons in 2018, Gage has recorded 193 catches for 2,065 yards and nine touchdowns during his four-year stay in Atlanta. When the Falcons played Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 13 last season, Gage caught 11 of 12 passes for 130 yards.