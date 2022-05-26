Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently inked a 10-year deal worth $375 million with Fox Sports to become Its No. 1 NFL analyst when he retires from active competition. The 44-year-old Brady is slated to work with Kevin Burkhardt when he joins the broadcasting booth. Many people believe that Brady would do great as broadcaster, owing to his 22-year experience as an NFL quarterback. Among those who believe that Brady will do an excellent job include Hall of Famer Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, who will take over the ESPN broadcasting team starting next season.

Brady’s $37.5 million annual payday is considered the largest among sports broadcasters, way ahead of Tony Romo of CBS Sports, who earns $18 million a year. Jim Nantz, Aikman and Stephen A. Smith are among the top five when it comes to yearly salary.

But for former NFL kicker and now radio host Pat McAfee, Brady is being underpaid by Fox Sports. "I feel like he's gonna come in and probably just take over, like everything he does, right?” McAfee said during the “Pat McAfee Show”, adding Brady has taken over nutrition and has opened several health facilities in various areas of the country, per Sportskeeda. “I think he's gonna be great but him just being associated with the league and with Fox is worth way more than thirty seven and a half million dollars a year in my eyes personally,” he added.

Brady would have to wait before he finally enjoys the huge deal with Fox Sports as he will play his 23rd season in the NFL and third with the Buccaneers. Brady came out of a 41-day retirement and rejoined the Buccaneers, who are eyeing a second Super Bowl title in three seasons with the seven-time Super Bowl champion as signal-caller.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. But they came out short last season as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Days after the loss, Brady announced his retirement but decided to return weeks later due to “unfinished business.”

Devin White wants to raise game to another level

Linebacker Devin White is considered one of the pillars of the Buccaneers’ defense.

In his first three seasons with the Buccaneers since being taken as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, White has shown flashes of brilliance. However, White said he wants to raise his game to another level and to be consistent, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. As he prepares for the upcoming season, White said he’s focused on improving his game when it comes to mental aspect. “I think I have to be more consistent on myself and do what’s best for me,” White said. The young linebacker said his goal is to follow the footsteps of former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. “I have way more athleticism than him, but he has way more brains and brains play a big factor in a football game,” he said.