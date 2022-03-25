After a very long time, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is now finally on Instagram. On its official Instagram account, the Denver Broncos announced that Manning now has his own Instagram, urging their followers also to follow their former quarterback. Manning joined Instagram to mark his 46th birthday, making his first venture into social media as he doesn’t have his own Facebook or Twitter account.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has been on Instagram for quite a while, welcomed Manning as he shared the Broncos’ post on his Twitter account.

He accompanied his post with the caption, “I already had an Instagram…so I just unretired when I got bored… Welcome Peyton!”. Brady referred to his decision to return to the NFL after a 41-day retirement.

I already had an instagram…so I just unretired when I got bored…😂 Welcome Peyton! https://t.co/gtz3AFwf8H — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 24, 2022

The rivalry between Brady and Manning was among the most intense rivalries in the NFL. During his stint with the New England Patriots, the two met 17 times, with Brady getting the upper hand at 11-6. Manning played 18 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and the Broncos, winning two Super Bowl rings.

Manning retired in 2015 while Brady will be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL.

Just recently, Manning became a rating adjuster for Madden. As part of his job, Manning said he would look into Brady’s high ratings, especially when it comes to his accuracy.

Brady won’t leave the Buccaneers

Rumors swirled on Thursday about Brady being traded to the Miami Dolphins, but Jeff Howe of The Athletic put all those unfounded reports to rest.

Per Bleacher Report, Howe said his sources said there’s no happening between Brady and the Dolphins. He added that there’s no way that Brady would leave the Buccaneers, especially with the recruitment that he has done recently to boost the team’s stock for the upcoming season.

Brady helped the Buccaneers bring back wide receiver Chris Godwin, center Ryan Jensen, defensive end William Gholston, running back Leonard Fournette, and cornerback Carlton Davis.

Before Brady announced his retirement, it was reported that the Dolphins planned to pursue Brady to be their starting quarterback this offseason. Still, the plan did not push through after former Miami head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the squad. It was also reported that Brady could become the minority owner of the Dolphins. But everything changed when Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers.

Ryan says Bucs best chance to win another Super Bowl ring

Safety Logan Ryan won two Super Bowl rings as Brady’s teammate with the Patriots. Now, he signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, believing that Tampa gives him the best chance to win another Lombardi Trophy with Brady as a quarterback. “My goal coming here was to win a championship, which I’m here to do,” Ryan said, per Pro Football Talk. The Buccaneers on Thursday officially announced Ryan’s signing.