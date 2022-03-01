After enjoying success in the past two years with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now have an uncertain situation when it comes to their starting signal-caller following his retirement. While many fans are still hoping that the 44-year-old Brady will change his mind and return to the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said the team is now trying to make their plans to move forward if they “need to move forward.” Licht said the Buccaneers won’t close the door on the possibility that Brady could return and make a fresh run at another Super Bowl title.

“We’ll see what the future holds,” Licht said during an appearance on NFL Network from the Scouting Combine, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “We’ll leave the light on. You always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady,” he added. Brady announced his retirement days after the Buccaneers’ bitter 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Brady played 22 years in the NFL – 20 with the New England Patriots and two with the Buccaneers – and won seven Super Bowl titles.

Bucs have Kyle Trask, might bring back Gabbert

Brady however kept the possibility of returning to the NFL open after saying that he would never say never to a likelihood of a comeback. Several analysts also believe that Brady won’t stay retired and would make an NFL comeback, including his “Let’s Go” podcast co-host Jim Gray and NFL insider Peter King, who said Brady would return in 1 or 2 years.

The Buccaneers currently have Kyle Trask, whom they picked in the second round of last year’s Draft. They could also bring back veteran free agent Blaine Gabbert, who backed up Brady in the past two seasons, as a possible starter. Tampa Bay is also expected to become a major player when it comes to the quarterback market.

Arians says Brady won’t come back

Speaking to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that Brady will stay retired. “He slammed it shut when I talked to him,” Arians said when asked if there’s a chance that Brady will return next season, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Arians became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl when Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy since 2002 via a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

During his talk with the media, Arians said he’s also open to a possible reunion with quarterback Jameis Winston, who is currently a free agent, per Easterling. Winston was drafted first overall by the Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft but failed to lead the team to success due to his turnover issues. In his last season with the Buccaneers, Winston threw for 33 touchdowns but had 30 interceptions. Brady then came on board after signing a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers while Winston joined the New Orleans Saints as Drew Brees’ backup.