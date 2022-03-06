Despite having no connection with the state, quarterback Tom Brady was honored by South Dakota lawmakers, recognizing his legacy in his 22-year stint in the National Football League (NFL). A group of South Dakota lawmakers, led by Senator Troy Heinert (D-Mission), submitted State Commemoration 818, which recognizes and honors the legacy of the 44-year-old Brady, per Dakota News Now. The measure also dubbed Brady “as the greatest quarterback the NFL has seen in its long and storied history.” Heinart admitted that he and his youngest son are big Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and they enjoyed watching Brady led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

However, the Buccaneers failed to defend the Lombardi Trophy as they lost to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champions Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Days after, Brady announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL.

Measure lauds Brady’s determination, hard work

The measure submitted by Heinart will not be tackled or debated in either chamber of the legislature, unless another lawmaker attempts to block it. The bill submitted by Heinart enumerated Brady’s determination and hard work to become the greatest quarterback of all time, starting with his stint on the junior varsity football team and his years with the University of Michigan. “His hard work paid off when, in his junior year, Brady broke multiple University of Michigan records, including most pass attempts and completions in a season,” the measure said.

“Despite Tom Brady's success at Michigan, he was a lightly regarded prospect coming out of college and was only chosen in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft by the New England Patriots,” it added. Brady then went on to win six Super Bowl titles during his 20-year stint with the Patriots before signing a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers two seasons ago.

Brady one of the giants that walked amongst us

Brady shattered various NFL records, including the most regular-season games and wins and postseason victories for a quarterback. “Furthermore, Brady's seven Super Bowl titles put him at the top of the pack, winning more Super Bowls than any other individual player and more than any NFL franchise,” the measure said.

The measure said Brady’s achievements also propelled him to “upper echelons of the greatest players of all sports, with similar statistics as emblematic icons like Wayne Gretsky, Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, and Michael Jordan. “Tom Brady will go down in the annals of American sports as one of the giants that walked amongst us,” it added. While Brady announced his retirement weeks earlier, he remained under contract with the Buccaneers, but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said it is only due to the team’s effort to create cap space. There is also a possibility that Brady could cut short his retirement and play for another season with the Buccaneers.