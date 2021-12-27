Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady needed just 31 games to surpass Vinny Testaverde's total touchdown output with the squad.

The 44-year-old Brady completed 18 of 30 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in their 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers, bringing his total with the Buccaneers to 77 scoring strikes, good for a third-place tie with Testaverde, who reached the number in 76 games over six seasons in Tampa Bay, per Joey Knight of Tampa Bay Times.

Before the regular season ends, Brady can overtake Josh Freeman, who is second on the franchise list with 80 touchdown passes.

If he continues playing next season, Brady also has a chance to take the franchise record of 121 touchdowns set by Jameis Winston.

With their win over the Panthers, the Buccaneers clinched their first NFC South title since 2007. The NFC South is Brady's 18th division title in 22 seasons in the NFL.

Brown shines after 3-game suspension

In his first game back since a three-game suspension, Veteran wideout Antonio Brown caught ten passes for 101 yards. Cyril Grayson had three catches for 81 yards after being elevated from the practice squad a day before, and Rob Gronkowski's tight end caught a pass for 23 yards.

Tight end Cameron Brate caught Brady's only touchdown pass of the day. Ke'Shawn Vaughn led the rushing corps with seven rushes for 70 yards and a score while main running back Ronald Jones II ran the ball 20 times for 65 yards and a score for the Buccaneers, who improved to 11-4 on the season.

This marks the second consecutive season that the Buccaneers won 11 games.

The Buccaneers are assured of at least one home game to start the playoffs by winning their division. Last season, the Buccaneers made it to the postseason as a Wild Card and won their first three playoff games on the road before beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, 31-9, at Raymond James Stadium.

Arians eyeing three banners

Despite their NFC South win, head coach Bruce Arians said the Buccaneers are eyeing to hang three banners this year – the other two being the NFC championship and the Super Bowl banner, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

"We don't have one of those division banners up there for a long time. It feels great," said Arians, saying his team was focused on winning the division on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are currently fourth in the NFC, behind the Green Bay Packers (12-3), Dallas Cowboys (11-4), and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4).

"It's amazing to finally get to raise that kind of banner," said defensive lineman Will Gholston, who set a new career-high with 2.5 sacks. Brady, for his part, praised Brown for his outstanding performance and for putting the Buccaneers in a position to succeed. Everyone's happy when he's out there making plays for us," Brady said. The Buccaneers will next play the New York Jets.