This season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has set several records, including the all-time passing yardage and his 600th and 700th career touchdown passes. The 44-year-old Brady is set to move to the top of the list for the most number of seasons with 40 touchdown passes or more. Brady is tied for second on the list with retired quarterback Drew Brees with two 40-touchdown seasons, just behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has three in his career, per Stat Muse. Brady could join Rodgers if he tosses three touchdown passes in their two remaining games against the New York Jets on Sunday and the Carolina Panthers in their regular-season finale on Jan.

10.

In his 22-year career, Brady threw his first 40-touchdown season when he tossed 50 scoring strikes in the 2007 season with the New England Patriots. He threw his second in his first year with the Buccaneers last season, where he threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as he led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl title since 2002. In his two 40-touchdown seasons, Brady completed 799 pf 1,118 passes for 9,439 yards and 90 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. Brady still has one year remaining in his contract with the Buccaneers, so he has a chance to break the tie with Rodgers next season.

Bucs to play Jets without two key defensive players

The Buccaneers are already assured of a playoff berth as they clinched the NFC South with an 11-4 mark following their 32-6 win over the Panthers on the road.

But they are gunning for better seeding in the postseason and they could do it with a win over the Jets on the road. The Buccaneers, however, will play the Jets without two of their key defensive players. According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul won’t play in Week 17 against the Jets, assistant head coach Harold Goodwin informed the media.

A shoulder injury is hampering Pierre-Paul, while Barrett sustained a knee injury against the Panthers. The Buccaneers will rely on rookie first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson, and Cam Gill to fill the void left by Pierre-Paul and Barrett.

Bucs’ receiving corps still unknown

Ahead of their clash with the Jets, Brady won’t be able to determine who will be his receivers until game day, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Per the final injury report released by the Buccaneers, wide receivers Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, and Justin Watson were all listed as questionable. Wideout Breshad Perriman has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list to be available against the Jets. The Buccaneers also have Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson, and Scotty Miller as possible targets for Brady.