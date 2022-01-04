Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady orchestrated another comeback win as he led his squad to a 28-24 triumph over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The 44-year-old Brady launched a 9-play, 93-yard attack that he capped with the game-winning 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson, helping the Buccaneers improve to 12-4 on the season. Brady completed 34 of 50 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the second quarterback in NFL history to record back-to-back 40-touchdown seasons. After the win, Brady posted a celebration video on his Instagram account, where his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, let the people know about her feelings during the game as she commented: “That was a crazy game.

I almost had a heart attack!”

But Brady is nothing new to comeback wins as he has had 53 game-winning drives in his 22-year career, tied with Drew Brees for the most in NFL history. Brady also improved his record against the Jets to 31-8, including playoffs. This is the second-most wins Brady has against one team. Brady has 33 wins against the Buffalo Bills in his career.

Jets coach had no problem with rookie asking autograph from Brady

After the game, Jets rookie cornerback Brandin Echols approached Brady and asked him to sign his interception ball. The rookie drew flak for his move, with fans telling him to “grow up” as his action was uncalled for following a loss to the Buccaneers. But when asked about the rookie’s actions, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he had no problem with him asking for Brady’s signature.

Saleh first praised Brady for obliging to the rookie’s request. “I think it speaks volumes about Tom Brady and his character,” Saleh said of Brady, calling the seven-time Super Bowl champion a “major competitor.” “For him to sign the ball, I think it speaks volumes to him because I don’t care what anyone says,” Saleh said. Saleh said he saw nothing wrong with Echols’ action, saying he picked the greatest of all time during a game so he’s proud of his accomplishment.

“He picked off Tom, like that’s a childhood dream,” said Saleh, explaining that the NFL is a brotherhood.

Brady speaks about Brown anew

During his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady again spoke about his former teammate, wide receiver Antonio Brown, who removed his uniform and gear and left in the third quarter of their game against the Jets.

Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was not part of the team anymore. “I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, you know, pretty closely,” Brady said on his podcast, renewing his call for compassion and empathy for the wide receiver. Brady added that he continue to do everything to be a great friend and to support Brown, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Falk.