This year, Tampa bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set a record price for football cards when his rookie card sold for more than $3 million at an auction. A Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card set a new world record after it was sold for $2,589.477 but its value increased to more than $3 million after adding the buyer’s premium. Now, Brady has another ultra rare item being auctioned off – his game-worn jersey where he wrote "G.O.A.T" on last season, per TMZ Sports. According to TMZ Sports, the jersey is so rare that it could fetch over $600,000.

The 44-year-old Brady wore the all-black Buccaneers jersey when he led Tampa Bay to a 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, weeks before he led the team to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Aside from signing and writing GOAT on it, Brady also wrote “game used”, the date of the game (1-3-21), his stats from the game (26/41 for 399 yards and 4 TDs) and also wrote "SB LV MVP." In Super Bowl LV, Brady captured his fifth Super Bowl MVP trophy after throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns with no interception. According to Goldin, the company handling the auction, it is believed that it’s the only game-worn jersey that Brady has written "G.O.A.T." on. Being a one-of-a-kind piece, the jersey could easily fetch $500,000.

The item currently has a bid of $260,000 but the bidding will end next month so collectors have enough time.

Brady’s clothing brand available on Jan. 19

Brady’s clothing line – BRADY – has recently signed 10 NCAA athletes for its product line, among them University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Fame cornerback and head coach Deion Sanders.

Brady also signed college athletes from other sports such as hockey, tennis, basketball, and baseball. “Having these 10 athletes represent our first BRADY campaign is really special,” Brady said, per Boston.com. The quarterback said these “hardworking and driven” players embody the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded.” According to Boston.com, Brady’s clothing line will be available on its eCommerce site on Jan.

12. Customers can also get a hand on them on Jan. 19 when they hit selected Nordstrom store.

Barrett joins elite company

Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett joined an elite company when he recorded his 10th sack of the season in their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, per Luke Easterling of Usa Today. Barrett sacked Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold in the second quarter on third down, forcing Carolina to kick a field goal. With his 10th sack of the season, Barrett became the fourth Buccaneers players to have multiple-sack seasons, joining Simeon Rice (5), Lee Roy Selmon (4) and Warren Sapp (3). The Buccaneers were trying to clinch the NFC South title against the Panthers.