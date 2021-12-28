During the latest episode of his "Let's Go" podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked by broadcaster Jim Gray about his New Year's resolution. Unlike his throw the last time, the 44-year-old Brady said he wants to heave it from his boat to another boat with authority – by doing it overhand, per Joey Knight of Tampa Bay Times.

Brady told Gray that he wouldn't do it like the underhand passes of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, The last time Brady did it, the Lombardi was caught by tight end Cameron Brate during the Super Bowl LV parade.

During the podcast, Brady also revealed that the NFL warned him after he smashed a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet in frustration during their 9-0 home loss to the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago.

"That I can't throw another Surface or else I get fined," said Brady, who recently led the Buccaneers to the NFC South title with a 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers. Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown in that game as the Buccaneers improved to 11-4 on the season.

Brady also tied former Buccaneers quarterback Vinny Testaverde's output in Tampa Bay with his 77th touchdown pass in just 31 games. Testaverde, for his part, was able to reach that number in six seasons with the Buccaneers.

Brady lauds courageous reporter who asked Belichick

Following their 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was not in a mood to answer any question aside from football. But a reporter asked the veteran head coach what his New Year's resolution was, to which Belichick replied, "yeah, no, not right now.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Maybe next week", per Ryan Gaydos of Fox Sports. Belichick's reply became a topic on Brady's podcast after Gray asked for his reaction to it. "I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to coach Belichick after a loss," Brady said, referring to the reporter who asked the question, per Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report.

"That's what I want for the New Year," added Brady, who played for Belichick for 20 seasons before he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last season.

Barrett is out for the regular season

The Buccaneers received bad news on Monday after head coach Bruce Arians announced that outside linebacker Shaq Barrett suffered a knee injury and will be sidelined for the rest of the regular season, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

According to Arians, Barrett suffered a mild sprain of the ACL and MCL, but the veteran mentor is confident that their critical defensive player will make it back in time for the postseason. The Buccaneers will next play the New York Jets on Sunday as they gun for a better seeding heading into the playoffs.