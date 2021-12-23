Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore and quarterback Tom Brady played three seasons together with the New England Patriots from 2017 to 2019. Gilmore won one Super Bowl ring during that span after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII. After the 2019 season, the 44-year-old Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers while Gilmore played 11 games with the Patriots.

This season, Gilmore missed a few games after placing him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list due to a quad injury.

But the Patriots' shipped Gilmore was traded to the Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With Gilmore now in the NFC South, he will have a chance to play against Brady, who led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl since 2002 in his first year in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers will try to clinch the NFC South title with a win over the Panthers on Sunday, per Alicia de Artola of FanSided.com.

Slowing down Brady is not a one-person thing

During a media conference, Gilmore was asked about how he plans to slow Brady down. "I think, um, it's not a one-person thing. I think it takes a full 11 guys doing their job and doing it at a high level," said Gilmore, saying the Panthers know what type of quarterback Brady is and what talent does the Buccaneers have.

Gilmore said it's also incredible to see Brady play at a high level despite seeing a lot of football in his career. "He takes care of his body. He's very competitive, so it's impressive to see him playing how he is," said Gilmore, adding that he's not surprised by Brady's performance since he works every day and how he carries himself on and off the field.

"I'm not surprised that he's successful," added Gilmore.

When asked if Brady instilled fear into the heart of their opponents during their time together with the Patriots, Gilmore said the veteran quarterback used his competitive nature to bring out the best in himself and his squad. "He wants to win. He's very competitive, and he hates losing.

I think that rubs off on his teammates," he said, per transcription of his interview on the Panthers' YouTube page.

5 Bucs make it to Pro Bowl

Earlier, it was announced that Brady would be going to his NFL record 15th Pro Bowl. According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, five Buccaneers were named to the 2021 Pro Bowl, while eight players were voted as alternates. Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet, and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Voted as first alternates were wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Additional alternates include running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David, and defensive lineman Vita Vea.