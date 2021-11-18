Ahead of their Monday Night Football clash, New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett uttered the highest compliment to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday. "They're going to make a Mt. Rushmore of football players at some point. And, the first face they chisel will be that guy's face," said Garrett, who was a former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for 10 years before he joined the Giants last season. "He's the best that's ever walked,” added Garrett. Garrett also described Brady as a hell of a football player, calling his accomplishments in the last 20 years as remarkable.

“To think he's 44 years old and probably playing the best ball of his career, it's really amazing,” said Garrett, who was still playing as quarterback for the Giants when Brady entered the league in 2000 as the 199th overall pick of the New England Patriots. In his 22nd season in the NFL, the 44-year-old Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles and made it to 14 Pro Bowls. He is also a favorite to win his fourth Most Valuable Player trophy.

Brady has a 5-1 record vs Giants

"He's an inspiration to everybody. In and out of sports,” he added. Earlier, Giants head coach Joe Judge paid compliment to Brady, saying he expects him and the Buccaneers to play their best football come Monday. Brady has a 5-1 career record in the regular season against the Giants, but he is 0-2 against them in the playoffs, both losses in the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Giants at Raymond James Stadium.

Bucs place Sherman on injured reserve

The Buccaneers will play their next three games without cornerback Richard Sherman as they placed him on injured reserve due to calf strain. The move would mean that Sherman will be sidelined for at least three games.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Sherman suffered the injury during pregame warm-ups before their 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team on Week 10. The Buccaneers’ cornerback corps is depleted by injuries as Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Rashard Robinson all out with injuries. The Buccaneers signed Sherman on Sept. 29 and played all three games, but he suffered a hamstring injury in their Week 6 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles and hasn’t played since.

But there’s a chance that Murphy-Bunting can be activated at any point until Nov. 23 as he recently returned to practice. The Buccaneers also have two other players who are currently practicing while on injured reserve, including wide receiver Scotty Miller and long-snapper Zach Triner.