Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady currently leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 25 and he’s second in passing yards and completions with 2,650 and 231, respectively. With the way he’s playing, the 44-year-old Brady is on pace to throw for 5,631 yards this season, surpassing Peyton Manning’s single-season passing yards record of 5,477 which he set in 2013. Brady also eclipsed three all-time records previously owned by Drew Brees and could snatch another one from the retired quarterback before the season ends. He also reached the 600-touchdown milestone in their 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears.

With his performance at this point in the season, Brady has clinched the top offensive ranking heading into Week 10, per NFL.com analyst David Carr. According to Carr, Brady is expected to stay hot in the second half of the season as the Buccaneers, who currently lead the NFC South with a 6-2 record, are slated to face Washington, New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons, who have a combined record of 13-21. The Buccaneers had their much-needed bye week in Week 9 after their loss to the Saints in Week 8 that snapped their four-game winning streak.

Brady calls 17th game pointless

Brady discussed the league’s decision to expand the season to 17 games during the latest episode of his Let’s Go!

Podcast. During the show, Brady called the decision to expand to 17 games as “pointless” and a “terrible decision.” “So I don’t like the fact that we’re playing a 17th game at all. I think sixteen is plenty,” said Brady, adding that it’s frustrating that eight games into the season and the Buccaneers are not halfway done. “I think there’s a lot of things that I would adjust to, you know, the offseason, you know, the regular-season schedule,” said Brady, stressing that some of the things that the NFL did in the last couple of years are not in the best interests of the game.

Like the team owners, Brady said the players are also interested in growing the game, but it should be done in a way that’s right for the players. This way, Brady said they could come together and put together the best product for the people who are watching the game.

Brady mum on Rodgers’ COVID-19 situation

During the podcast, Brady was also asked about the situation of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 and did not see action in Week 9.

After he tested positive, it was discovered that Rodgers has not been vaccinated against the virus. "Of course I figured you'd ask me about this. I figured out I'm not commenting on Aaron Rodgers' personal situation,” said Brady, who also tested positive for COVID-19 after the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade in February, but he was vaccinated against the virus.