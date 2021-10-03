One day before he makes his much-awaited return to Foxborough, quarterback Tom Brady posted an epic video of his journey from being the 199th overall pick in 2000 by the New England Patriots until he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Brady will make his first appearance at Gillette Stadium since he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last offseason following a 20-year stint with the Patriots, highlighted by six Super Bowl titles. Brady then led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady earlier said that he's focused on bringing the Buccaneers back on the winning track against his former team following their 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

But less than 24 hours before his return, the 44-year-old Brady posted the video on his Instagram account and captioned it "homecoming." Per Ryan Gaydos of Fox Sports, the video features some of his career highlights, from his famous NFL Scouting Combine picture, highlights from his six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots, and showed Brady aboard a pirate ship as a member of the Buccaneers. The video ended with Brady wearing a Buccaneers' uniform standing behind seven Super Bowl trophies that he won in his 22-year Hall of Fame-bound NFL career that began with the Patriots.

Gisele admires Brady's video

Many personalities reacted to Brady's video, led by his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who commented, "what,t a beautiful journey" that she followed with a heart emoji. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown also noticed Brady's video and ,both commented "LFG,!" Tom Brady's former backup, now Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett commented "sick video".

In contrast, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson commented with four goat emojis, referring to Brady's status as the greatest of all time (GOAT). Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman also reacted to Brady's video, commenting, "Just awesome! The best to ever do it. Have a great homecoming!"

Gronkowski, Pierre-Paul out vs Patriots

The Buccaneers have ruled out tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul when they take on the Patriots on Sunday.

Gronkowski, who is suffering from a rib injury, did not travel with the team for their reunion game versus New England. The Buccaneers updated the status of starting cornerback Carlton Davis against the Patriots to "questionable". The Buccaneers recently signed veteran cornerback Richard Sherman to a one-year deal to bolster their secondary, and he might play against New England.