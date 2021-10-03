All eyes are focused on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady when he leads his team against his former squad, the New England Patriots, on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The 44-year-old Brady has a chance to eclipse the all-time passing yards record currently owned by Drew Brees if he passes for 68 yards against his former squad. Brady presently has 80.291 yards compared to Brees' 80,358, while a distant third is Peyton Manning (71,940), who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

If he wins against his former team, Brady will become the fourth quarterback to beat all 32 NFL teams, joining Brees, Manning, and Brett Favre.

But Brady can clinch one more record in their Week 4 clash against the Patriots, per Ryan Gaydos of Fox Sports – the most passing yards in a single stadium, which he can clinch if he throws for 350 yards against New England. During his 20-year stay with the Patriots, Brady threw for 35,157 yards at Gillette Stadium, but he trails Brees, who threw 35,506 yards at Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. This might be the last time Brady might step foot at Gillette Stadium, but he could be given another chance if he opts to play for several more years.

One day before their game against the Patriots, Brady posted a "homecoming" video on his social media accounts, showing his career starting with the time he was taken 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by New England.

Brady's video also highlighted parts of his six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots and his move to the Buccaneers, where he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million last offseason. Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, was among those who reacted to the video, commenting, "what a beautiful journey."

Brady arrives in New England

WFLA 8 reported that Brady arrived in New England ahead of their clash with the Patriots.

Upon arrival at the team's hotel in Providence, Rhode Island, Brady was greeted with loud chants of his name and cheers as he got off the bus. The veteran quarterback smiled back at the crowd and waved hello. He then shook hands with a few hotel officials before entering the hotel.

Gronkowski could miss multiple games

Unlike Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski won't get a chance to play against their former team, the Patriots, on Sunday, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

In fact, Gronkowski might miss several games after it was discovered that he has multiple fractured ribs that he suffered in their 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Initially, X-rays did not reveal any fracture, but when Gronkowski underwent multiple tests, they revealed multiple fractures. The fractures could prevent Gronkowski from seeing action in some Buccaneers' games. Gronkowski's loss has a big impact on the Buccaneers as he has caught 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns in their first three games.