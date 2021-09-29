Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman officially joined the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, providing a needed boost to their depleted secondary. Per Jenna Laine of ESPN, Sherman signed a one-year deal, citing information from a source of her ESPN colleague Adam Schefter. According to Sherman, he chose the Buccaneers over the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers because he went with the best offer he received. "I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win,” he added.

Sherman also said he cannot pass up on the opportunity to play with quarterback Tom Brady, who he said reached out to him as well. "He's the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it's a very difficult opportunity to pass up," Sherman explained on why he signed with the Buccaneers. “Brady wanted to play with me,” said Sherman, who played his first seven seasons with the Seahawks and the last three with the 49ers, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

The signing of 33-year-old Sherman provides the Buccaneers a much-needed lift in their secondary. The Buccaneers recently placed cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on placed on injured reserve with a dislocated right elbow while Jamel Dean suffered a knee injury in their 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Dean practice Wednesday but his status for their Week 4 clash with the Patriots remains uncertain. In his career, Sherman played 139 career games, recording 483 total tackles, two sacks, 115 passes defended, 36 interceptions and 3 touchdowns. Aside from his talent, Sherman can provide leadership and guidance to his younger teammates in the secondary and in the defense as well.

Sherman needs one more week to prepare

Sherman told the media that he needs a week to prepare and feel comfortable with the Buccaneers’ defensive scheme, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I need at least a week of practice to really hone things in, to play at the level that I’m capable of,” Sherman said, admitting that he needs some time to ramp up after going unsigned through the offseason and training camp.

Sherman added that it would be foolish for anyone to expect him to play against the Patriots at a super high level. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has no problem giving Sherman another week before he suits up for the team.

Bucs place WR Scotty Miller on IR

Wide receiver Scotty Miller will miss a minimum of three games after the Buccaneers placed him on injured reserve due to a turf toe injury that he suffered against the Rams. Miller saw extensive action against the Rams in the absence of veteran wideout Antonio Brown, catching two passes for 21 yards. With Miller out, the Buccaneers are expected to give Tyler Johnson and rookie Jaelon Darden more snaps.