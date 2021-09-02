Adding another episode to the never-ending debate on who is better than quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick after former New England Patriots cornerback weighed in on the issue. Brady and Belichick teamed up for 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles before the veteran quarterback signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason. The Patriots went 7-9 with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback while Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 triumph over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

In a tweet, retired cornerback Asante Samuel said Belichick is just another coach without Brady as his quarterback.

Cold blooded is a understatement! But without Brady he is just another coach in my opinion https://t.co/FvNocsC2UF — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) August 31, 2021

Samuel firm on his earlier claim

During an interview on ESPN’s First Take, Samuel doubled down on his earlier claim, saying Belichick only became a great coach when he had the greatest player of all time in Brady, per Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. Samuel, who won two Super Bowl rings while playing five seasons alongside Brady with the Patriots, said the 44-year-old quarterback has proven that he can win wherever he goes, despite adversity and the pandemic.

For Belichick’s part, Samuel said the veteran head coach should show that he can win a Super Bowl without Brady as his playmaker. “To be great, in my opinion, you have to show you can do that without Brady,” said Samuel, who clarified that he doesn’t have any beef with Belichick despite butting heads with him several times during his stint in New England.

Brady will make his much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots. Brady will face rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who was taken 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones assumed the starting job for the Patriots after New England waived Newton.

Buccaneers sign 10 players to practice squad

After trimming their roster down to 53 men days before their season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the Buccaneers have signed 10 players to their 16-man practice squad, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. After releasing quarterback Ryan Griffin on Tuesday, the Buccaneers brought him back to the practice squad, giving Tampa Bay four quarterbacks, including Brady, backup Blaine Gabbert, and rookie Kyle Trask. Aside from Griffin, the Buccaneers signed nine other players to the practice squad, including tight ends Codey McElroy and Deon Yelder, wide receivers Cyril Grayson and Travis Jonsen tackles Jonathan Hubbard and Brandon Walton, cornerback Herb Miller, defensive linemen Benning Potoa'e and Kobe Smith. The rest of the practice squad may be finalized before the Buccaneers' practice on Thursday.