Columnist Peter King of NBC Sports has interviewed quarterback Tom Brady several times for his “Football Morning in America” column. In his opinion piece, King never ceases to provide readers with insights and inside stories about the 44-year-old Brady, who is entering his 22nd season in the NFL and his second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots.

During his talk with broadcaster Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen Show”, King was asked to describe Brady during his recent interview with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Effusive, excited, really, really happy and content with his life. Happy he did what he did,” said King, referring to Brady’s decision to sign a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last offseason, per transcription of the YouTube video of the interview.

Brady serious about the coaching role

“It’s amazing to think that he’s 1,593 days older than any other football player in the NFL. Because not only does he look young, he acts young,” King said of Brady, who is almost five years older than 39-year-old Chicago Bears left tackle Jason Peters, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, punters Andy Lee of the Arizona Cardinals and Sam Koch of the Baltimore Ravens and left tackle, Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams, per Marsha Green of NBC Sports.

In his last talk with Brady, King said he saw the veteran quarterback playing mentor to rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden, who was picked in the fourth round by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft. “He’s getting into that role,” King said, referring to Brady’s desire to coach young players. Just recently, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians praised Brady for his willingness to teach the team’s younger players.

Buccaneers finalize 53-man roster

Based on reports by Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com and Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Buccaneers have finalized their 53-man roster for the upcoming season. Based on positions, those who made it to the 53-man squad are quarterbacks Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, and Kyle Trask; running backs Giovani Bernard, Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn; wide receivers Antonio Brown, Jaelon Darden, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller.

Tight ends Cameron Brate, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard; Offensive linemen Alex Cappa, Robert Hainsey, Ryan Jensen, Ali Marpet, John Molchon, Donovan Smith, Aaron Stinnie, Josh Wells, Tristan Wirfs, defensive linemen Khalil Davis, Will Gholston, Steve McLendon, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Patrick O'Connor, Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh. Outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett, Cam Gill, Anthony Nelson, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Inside linebackers K.J. Britt, Lavonte David, Kevin Minter, Grant Stuard, and Devin White.

Cornerbacks Ross Cockrell, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Dee Delaney, and Sean Murphy-Bunting; Safeties Chris Cooper, Mike Edwards, Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield; Specialists Jose Borregales, Bradley Pinion, Zach Triner and Ryan Succop.