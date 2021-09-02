Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was all praises to the Dallas Cowboys, their Week 1 opponent, during his recent talk to the media. When asked about their Sept. 9 clash with the Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium, the 44-year-old Brady called Dallas a good team and its better for the Buccaneers to open the season against them. Brady added that the Cowboys have a lot of firepower and a lot of draft picks. “They got some new things we’re gonna have to prepare for,” said Brady, who has a 5-0 mark against the Cowboys in his career and 1-0 against Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

But a Cowboys rookie may have given Brady a bulletin board material during his interview with Clarence Hill Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Rookie defensive tackle Osa Odghizuwa, the Cowboys’ third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was asked to assess Brady’s weaknesses, to which he replied “he’s not very mobile.” “I mean, you know, he’s been playing for 21 years. The dude is a little older, not too mobile. I’d say that’s probably what it is,” added Odghizuwa, who referred to Brady as the GOAT or greatest of all time. Odighizuwa then clarified his earlier statement, saying he feels Brady is the type of guy who’s too worried about what he’s saying. “People have been saying this, that and a third.

He’s been doing his thing,” he stressed. While he’s excited to be on the same field with Brady, Odighizuwa said he should not think about it too much because he’s an opponent and he has a job to do. Brady and company are eyeing to become the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Buccaneers 100 percent vaccinated

During his Thursday’s press conference after the team practice, head coach Bruce Arians announced that 100 percent of the Buccaneers, including players and staff, are vaccinated against COVID-19, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. “We're 100% vaccinated -- our entire organization -- all the players, all the coaches, everybody,” said Arians.

Meaning, running back Leonard Fournette, who earlier refused to take the vaccine, was also vaccinated. Fournette, per Jenna Laine of ESPN, confirmed that he got himself inoculated to put the team out of harm’s way. Fournette added that while people are still getting infected, it would be better to protected against the virus. “We need every hand in here for these next couple big games we've got coming up,” added Fournette.

Bucs add former Chiefs rusher to practice squad

The Buccaneers have added five more players to their practice squad, including former Kansas City Chiefs Darwin Thompson. Thompson was on the Chiefs’ active roster during Super Bowl LV but he did not play. The Buccaneers beat the Chiefs, 31-9, in that game to clinch their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

Aside from Thompson, the Buccaneers also added outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, safety Andrew Adams and defensive back Troy Wagner. With the moves, the Buccaneers have only one spot remaining on their 16-man practice squad.