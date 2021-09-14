At age 44, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the oldest starting signal-caller to win an NFL regular season game after leading his team to a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 at Raymond James Stadium. On Sunday, three rookie quarterbacks – Mac Jones of the New England Patriots, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Zach Wilson of the New York Jets – all made their first career NFL start, which all ended up in losses. On his Let's Go! podcast on Monday, Brady talked about the next generation of starting quarterbacks, including the sophomores like Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I don't remember this many rookies playing," Brady said, per Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. “Gone are the days of Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Eli Manning. You know, those are the guys I'm used to hearing about,” he added.

Brady to play some of the young guns

Brady said like any other quarterback, he will also be forgotten soon when he leaves the game for good. “I'll move on and they'll be onto someone else, but that's just the way football goes, as does life,” the veteran quarterback stressed. Aside from the rookie and sophomore quarterbacks, other young signal-callers like Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Sam Darnold of the Carolina Panthers and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens are just 26 years old or younger.

This season, Brady will play against some of these young signal-callers, including Wilson (22 years old), Tagovailoa (23), Jalen Hurts (23), and Daniel Jones (24). The most significant showdown is when Brady and the Buccaneers visit New England in Week 4 to play Jones and the Patriots. In that game, Brady has a chance to become the NFL all-time passing yards leader, eclipsing Brees.

He also has a chance to become the fourth quarterback to beat all 32 NFL teams, behind Manning, Brett Favre and Brees.

Brady lauds Evans, other Bucs receivers

During Brady’s weekly appearance on SiriusXM's "Mad Dog Radio" show, he talked about his talented bunch of receivers. In the interview, Brady said that none of his wide receivers demand the ball during games and even called “unselfish.” Against the Cowboys, Brady turned to wideouts Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski as his main targets.

Godwin and Brown combined for 226 yards and two touchdowns while Gronkowski recorded 90 receiving yards and two scores. Mike Evans, the Buccaneers’ top receiver, finished with just three catches for 24 yards on six targets. "Mike didn't have as many yards but Mike's going to get his, I have no doubt," Brady said, per Erin Walsh of Yardbarker.com. Brady also declared Evans as one of the great all-time receivers and will be a Hall of Famer at some point. “For me it's just a matter of finding the open guy,” said Brady. Evans was the Buccaneers’ top receiver last season, catching 70 passes for 1,006 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.