After the Dallas Cowboys took the lead, 29-28, following a 48-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein with 1:22 left, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady led his team to an 11-play, 54-yard drive that kicker Ryan Succop capped with a 36-yard field goal en route to a 31-29 win in their season-opener at Raymond James Stadium, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com. Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians was asked about that game-winning drive with the 44-year-old Brady leading the way. “I know it’s your second year with Tom, but to know that there’s a minute and change left and you have him on your side.

What’s that feel like for you as a coach?,” a reporter asked Arians. The mentor then responded: “There was no doubt we were going to go win the game with him,” per a transcription of Arians’ interview posted on the Buccaneers’ YouTube channel. Arians also lauded the other players for making big plays and the offensive line to provide Brady ample protection on the final drive.

Brady throws four scoring strikes

In his 300th career start, the 44-year-old Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions as he remained unbeaten in six career games against the Cowboys. Despite the win, Brady said there’s obviously a lot to clean up based on their performance, where they committed four turnovers.

"We won, but we know it was far from perfect,” said Brady, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. The veteran quarterback also joined Drew Brees as the only player to throw for 300-plus yards in a game 100 times.

Veteran wideout Antonio Brown caught five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, and wideout Chris Godwin had 9 catches for 105 yards and a score while tight end Rob Gronkowski hauled in 8 passes for 90 yards and two scores, per ESPN boxscores.

Running back, Leonard Fournette carried the ball 9 times for 32 yards and had 5 catches for 27 yards. Linebacker Lavonte David had 11 total tackles, and a quarterback hit. In comparison, Devin White had 10 tackles, 8 solo, while pass rusher Shaquil Barrett recorded his first sack of the season for the Buccaneers. In his first game back since suffering a gruesome foot injury 11 months ago, Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for the Cowboys.

Brady, Gronk reach a milestone

With Gronkowski catching two more touchdown passes, he now has a total of 100 touchdown receptions from Brady, including from their time with the New England Patriots, per Laine. During their previous game at Raymond James Stadium, Brady and Gronkowski connected for two touchdown passes in Super Bowl LV en route to a 31-9 win over then defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers, who are eyeing to become the first team since the 2003-04 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, will next play the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sept. 19 for the first NFC South matchup of the season.